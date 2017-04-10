Offshore
 

Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta - Day 2

The first race in the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta series of four took place with ENE winds of 14 knots accompanied by relatively calm seas.

1912 Tilly XV - Click image for a larger image

Janley, a 46’ PCC, First Overall in 2016 and winner of the esteemed Panerai Watch went out today hoping for a repeat.

Owner Cameron Fraser called shots as brother Ian Cameron drove deftly in dual with Vagabundo, the competition they most wanted to beat.

On the 4-mile broad reach from the southern mark to Old Road Bluff, Vagabundo, the 1945, 42’ German Frers ketch, set a spinnaker and mizzen staysail while Janley committed to the power of their big jib.

The PCC slowly crept away, remaining in the lead until the finish but Vagabundo won on corrected time by 1:09 minutes.

Click image for a larger image

Other tight races today were in Vintage Class A, with Latifa, a 77’ Fife Yawl, inching past Mariella, the 79’ Alfred Mylne Yawl, by a mere 27 seconds on corrected time.

In the Traditional Class, the 42’ Carriacou sloops Genesis and Free in St Barths fought like sisters. Genesis won on corrected time by 1:48.

Chloe Giselle, a 65’ Sean McMillan Spirit Yacht, beat Wild Horses, the Joel White 76 W-Yacht, by 6:41.

G New
23 April 2017 9:38 GMT

