RORC Easter Challenge - Sunburn, chocolate and freshly acquired wisdom

Star performer throughout the regatta was Sir Keith Mills' Invictus in the FAST 40+ class, racing within IRC One. With a 1-3 today, the black Ker 40+ won the regatta by a mighty 11 points.

In IRC One Roger Bowden's King 40, Nifty (ex-Tokoloshe 1), claimed first overall, two points ahead of Erivale with another King 40, Cobra, another point behind.

In IRC Two Redshift Reloaded posted a 2-3 to win overall by three points from David Franks' JPK 10.10 Strait Dealer.

Aside from Invictus, the most consistent performance was from Sam Laidlaw's Quarter Tonner, Aguila.

The RORC Easter Challenge defending champion today put in a race win and a 2.5, to reclaim IRC Three by 7.5 points from Ian Braham's MG 346, MS Amlin Enigma.

The regatta wound up with a prizegiving at the RORC's Cowes clubhouse where the winners left laden with trophies and Easter eggs.

2017 RORC Easter Challenge - IRC One

1st GBR5940R Nifty King 40 Roger Bowden 1.116 27 pts

2nd GBR236R Erivale III Ker 39 Michael Greville 1.116 29 pts

3rd GBR8888N Cobra King 40 Stephen Beckett 1.117 30 pts

4th USA61180 Tschuss Mat 1180 Christian Zugel 1.187 33 pts

5th GBR6255N Lady Mariposa Ker 46 Daniel Hardy 1.296 38 pts

6th GBR1180X Gallivanter Mat 1180 Tor McLaren 1.196 40 pts

7th IRL39000 Zero II Mills 39 Cowes Race School 1.114 41 pts

8th GBR759R Eclectic Azuree 46 Colin Campbell 1.131 60 pts

9th GER11 Hotspot M34 Soenke Bruhns 1.138 67 pts

2017 RORC Easter Challenge - IRC Two

1st GBR419 Redshift Reloaded Sun Fast 3600 Ed Fishwick 1.052 19 pts

2nd GBR1250N Strait Dealer JPK 10.10 David Franks 1.014 22 pts

3rd GBR42N La Réponse First 40 Andrew McIrvine 1.08 32 pts

4th GBR3213L Dusty P First 40 Richard Patrick 1.076 33.5 pts

5th GBR1111X Jitterbug J/111 Cornel Riklin 1.095 40 pts

6th GBR888X Sunrise JPK 10.80 Thomas Kneen 1.046 53 pts

7th GBR979R Malice HOD 35 Mike Moxley 1.022 62.5 pts

8th GBR8611R Kestrel J/111 Simon Bamford 1.099 73 pts

9th FRA76 Pegasus Farr 30 Malcolm Wootton 1.047 73 pts

10th GBR011 Pandemonium Farr 280 Jamie Rankin 1.093 80 pts

11th GBR8541R Jolly Jack Tar J/109 RNSA 1.011 87 pts

12th GBR2688R Jenga J 88 Mark Richmond 1.031 96 pts

13th GBR7005R Trojan J/109 REYC Offshore Racing 1.01 102 pts

14th GBR9235R Mad Max Max Fun 35 Andy Williams 1.083 103 pts

15th GBR8809R Mojo Risin' J/109 J/109 Racing Limited 1.009 110 pts

16th GBR3234L Rocket Dog II First 40 Sailing Logic 1.068 117 pts

17th GBR007 Miss U 8mr Ian Smyth 1.098 152 pts

17th GBR4013R Sailplane First 40 Rob Bottomley 1.083 152 pts

2017 RORC Easter Challenge - IRC Three

1st GBR8414R Aguila Quarter Tonner Sam Laidlaw 0.906 19.5 pts

2nd GBR4365T MS Amlin Enigma Mg 346 Ian Braham 0.95 27 pts

3rd FRA7891 Bullit Quarter Ton Louise Morton 0.91 29 pts

4th NED118 Winsome S&S 41 Harry J. Heijst 0.987 36 pts

5th ESP3090 Bullet Quarter Ton Oliver Ophaus 0.911 48.5 pts

6th GBR8185 Quokka 9 Half Tonner Peter Rutter 0.951 58 pts

7th IRL1392 Cobh Pirate Quarter Ton Ben Daly 0.91 68 pts

8th GBR8274 MacHismo II Sigma 38 Tim Levett 0.982 73 pts

9th GBR3965R Jumblesail 2 J 97 1.92 Rachel & Robert Hunt 0.975 78 pts

10th GBR97L Jaywalker J/97 Robert Baker 0.976 81 pts

11th GBR7557 Innuendo 1/4 Tonner Julian Metherell 0.911 84 pts

12th GBR9202R Nightjar J/92 Richard Searle 0.975 88 pts

13th GBR2097R Jackaroo J/97 Robert Orr 0.959 90.5 pts

14th GBR137 Jackal J70 Simon Spraggs 0.966 99.5 pts

15th GBR3200N All Or Nothing Sun Fast 3200 1.90 Chris Blackburn 0.995 121 pts

16th GBR7 Ilex of Upnor X 332 REYC 0.965 123 pts

17th GBR6687T Skywave Elan 333 Royal Signals Yacht Club 0.963 133 pts

18th GBR8351 Rumour Of Boss Sigma 38 Peter Ellis 0.982 135 pts

James Boyd

16 April 2017 21:33 GMT