RORC Easter Challenge - Invictus Challenge meet La Response

Click image for a larger image

Despite shifty conditions and the contrary tidal state across the race track, La Réponse and Invictus showed impressive consistency, both scoring 1-2-1.

For La Réponse Saturday was a bounce back after rounding the wrong mark while leading yesterday's opening race.

In IRC Two Ed Fishwick's brand new Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded (the only boat to take a race off La Réponse) has nudged David Frank's JPK 10.10 Strait Dealer off the top spot.

Fishwick, who usually races a Figaro 2, has acquired the 3600 to sail doublehanded under IRC with former Match Racing National Champion turned solo offshore sailor, Nick Cherry.

Redshift Reloaded pulled out a second in race one, despite a contretemps with the mainland.

Click image for a larger image

"We were cheating the tide off the North Shore and we hit because the instruments aren't properly calibrated yet," admitted Fishwick. "It took us about a minute to refloat and we only lost by 12 seconds..."

In race two they nailed the pin end start perfectly, putting them into clear air for the remainder of the race. But in the final race Fishwick said they found the shifting breeze tough and they got mixed up with traffic from IRC One.

In the FAST40+ class, the Scottish boat, Steve Cowie's Zephyr, followed three last place finishes with victory in Saturday's second race, finally blemishing Invictus' perfect scoreline.

Mike Greville and his beloved Ker 39, Erivale III, won today's first race in IRC One and maintained her string of podium positions until the tricky final race. Erivale III is looking in good shape with a fresh paintjob and with 100kg lopped off her bulb this winter.

In IRC Three, top scoring boat of the day was Bullit, posting a 4-1-4 to leave Louise Morton's all-female crew in fifth place overall, just 1.5 points astern of another Quarter Tonner, Bullet, steered by husband Peter.

Among the pint-sized former IOR racers, Sam Laidlaw's Aguila continues to lead IRC Three after another consistent day, 5.5 points ahead of Ian Braham's MG346, MS Amlin Enigma.

Jim Saltonstall shares his wisdom - Click image for a larger image

The RORC Easter Challenge concludes Sunday with three more races scheduled prior to the prizegiving where competitors will be appropriately rewarded with Easter eggs.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



James Boyd

16 April 2017 8:57 GMT