Les Voiles de St. Barth - Final day

Due to lack of wind the Race Committee was forced to cancel the final day of racing at the Les Voiles de St. Barth regatta.
Maxi 1 - George Sakellaris' Proteus
In the end, winners were crowned in all nine classes.
In Maxi 1, George Sakellaris' Proteus defended its 2016 class win, finishing off the regatta with a solid three-point lead over second-place finisher Prospector.
Also, for overall best performance among all Maxis competing, Sakellaris took home the regatta's most coveted prize, the Richard Mille 60-01 Regatta Flyback Chronograph timepiece.
Maxi 2 Class Winner: Windfall
CSA 0 Winner: Sorcha
CSA 1 Winner: Fortunata
CSA 2 Winner: Oystercatcher XXX1
CSA 3 Winner: Blitz
CSA 4 Winner: Pasco's Jaguar
Melges 24 Winner: Team Island Water World
Multihull Winner: Fujin
16 April 2017 6:36 GMT