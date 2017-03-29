Offshore
 

Les Voiles de St. Barth - Final day

Due to lack of wind the Race Committee was forced to cancel the final day of racing at the Les Voiles de St. Barth regatta.


Maxi 1 - George Sakellaris' Proteus

In the end, winners were crowned in all nine classes.

In Maxi 1, George Sakellaris' Proteus defended its 2016 class win, finishing off the regatta with a solid three-point lead over second-place finisher Prospector.

Also, for overall best performance among all Maxis competing, Sakellaris took home the regatta's most coveted prize, the Richard Mille 60-01 Regatta Flyback Chronograph timepiece.

Maxi 2 Class Winner: Windfall
CSA 0 Winner: Sorcha
CSA 1 Winner: Fortunata
CSA 2 Winner: Oystercatcher XXX1
CSA 3 Winner: Blitz
CSA 4 Winner: Pasco's Jaguar
Melges 24 Winner: Team Island Water World
Multihull Winner: Fujin

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
16 April 2017 6:36 GMT

Related articles

RORC Easter Challenge - Invictus Challenge meet La Response 16 April 2017 8:57
Les Voiles de St. Barth - Final day 16 April 2017 7:26
Les Voiles de St. Barth - Another shakeup 15 April 2017 8:24
RORC Easter Challenge - Invictus rules on opening day 15 April 2017 5:58
Scallywag smashes 2001 San Fernando Race record 14 April 2017 8:59
Accident Investigation - Clipper Round the World Race must do more 13 April 2017 11:44
Les Voiles de St. Barth - All change 13 April 2017 7:15
Ian Walker, a beautiful day of sailing in St. Barth 12 April 2017 16:11
Warsash Spring Championship - First Weekend 10 April 2017 15:27
Charlie Dalin winner of the Guy Cotten Trophy 9 April 2017 8:52
Warsash Spring Series - Testing Conditions for Day 4 3 April 2017 16:30
Runaway Win 2017 Nanny Cay Cup at BVI Spring Regatta 29 March 2017 5:09


Latest






















UK Hosted