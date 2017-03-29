Les Voiles de St. Barth - Final day



Maxi 1 - George Sakellaris' Proteus

In the end, winners were crowned in all nine classes.

In Maxi 1, George Sakellaris' Proteus defended its 2016 class win, finishing off the regatta with a solid three-point lead over second-place finisher Prospector.

Also, for overall best performance among all Maxis competing, Sakellaris took home the regatta's most coveted prize, the Richard Mille 60-01 Regatta Flyback Chronograph timepiece.

Maxi 2 Class Winner: Windfall

CSA 0 Winner: Sorcha

CSA 1 Winner: Fortunata

CSA 2 Winner: Oystercatcher XXX1

CSA 3 Winner: Blitz

CSA 4 Winner: Pasco's Jaguar

Melges 24 Winner: Team Island Water World

Multihull Winner: Fujin

G New

16 April 2017 6:36 GMT