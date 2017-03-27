Offshore
 

Les Voiles de St. Barth - Another shakeup

Lighter breeze resulted in a shakeup in the rankings today at Les Voiles de St. Barth, with many new teams taking the win in their class for the first time this week.

Seven of the event's nine classes competed on the longer course, which took boats up around three small islands (Île Fourchue and Îles Pele and Boulanger) between St. Barth and St. Maarten.

In CSA 0 Lloyd Thornburg's FOMO got its first win of the week, moving the team up to second place overall, one point behind Peter Harrison's Sorcha, which has held the lead since the beginning of the regatta.

The conditions also played into Plis Play's favor, with the team finishing with a decent lead on the rest of the Maxi 2 Class and moving up from fourth to third overall, with only a two-point gap between the team and class leader, Windfall.

CSA 2's Oystercatcher XXX1, Maxi 1's Prospector, Multihull's Triple Jack and CSA 4's Touch2Play Racing also took the lead for the first time this week, moving up to overall positions of first, second, second and third, respectively.

A lot is at stake as competitors go into the final day of racing, Saturday, April 14.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
15 April 2017 8:24 GMT

Related articles

Les Voiles de St. Barth - Another shakeup 15 April 2017 8:24
RORC Easter Challenge - Invictus rules on opening day 15 April 2017 5:58
Scallywag smashes 2001 San Fernando Race record 14 April 2017 8:59
Accident Investigation - Clipper Round the World Race must do more 13 April 2017 11:44
Les Voiles de St. Barth - All change 13 April 2017 7:15
Ian Walker, a beautiful day of sailing in St. Barth 12 April 2017 16:11
Warsash Spring Championship - First Weekend 10 April 2017 15:27
Charlie Dalin winner of the Guy Cotten Trophy 9 April 2017 8:52
Warsash Spring Series - Testing Conditions for Day 4 3 April 2017 16:30
Runaway Win 2017 Nanny Cay Cup at BVI Spring Regatta 29 March 2017 5:09
Two new GBR IRC Championships for 2017 28 March 2017 16:49
A classic Warsash Spring Series day 27 March 2017 17:23


Latest






















UK Hosted