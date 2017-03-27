Les Voiles de St. Barth - Another shakeup

Seven of the event's nine classes competed on the longer course, which took boats up around three small islands (Île Fourchue and Îles Pele and Boulanger) between St. Barth and St. Maarten.

In CSA 0 Lloyd Thornburg's FOMO got its first win of the week, moving the team up to second place overall, one point behind Peter Harrison's Sorcha, which has held the lead since the beginning of the regatta.

The conditions also played into Plis Play's favor, with the team finishing with a decent lead on the rest of the Maxi 2 Class and moving up from fourth to third overall, with only a two-point gap between the team and class leader, Windfall.

CSA 2's Oystercatcher XXX1, Maxi 1's Prospector, Multihull's Triple Jack and CSA 4's Touch2Play Racing also took the lead for the first time this week, moving up to overall positions of first, second, second and third, respectively.

A lot is at stake as competitors go into the final day of racing, Saturday, April 14.

G New

15 April 2017 8:24 GMT