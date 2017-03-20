Scallywag smashes 2001 San Fernando Race record

Click image for a larger image

Hong Kong’s 100’ super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee sailed into San Fernando, Philippines at 23:47:17 hrs Friday.

Absolutely smashing the 2001 San Fernando Race record of 49h 55m 12s by an incredible 15 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds.

The 2001 record was set by Sam Chan’s 70’ ULDB Sled, FfreeFire, Sam Chan is also taking part in this San Fernando race onboard his other FreeFire, a TP52, and is expected to arrive in San Fernando on Saturday evening.

The new San Fernando Race record now stands at an imposing 34h, 27m and 17s.

Currently Scallywag is in 1st place in IRC 0 and 1st in IRC Overall but the final results will become clear once the rest of the fleet nears the finish.

G New

14 April 2017 8:59 GMT