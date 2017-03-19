Accident Investigation - Clipper Round the World Race must do more

Following two deaths during the last Clipper Round the World Race a Marine Accident Investigation (MAIB) report has said that the organisers must do more to keep sailors safe on board its yachts.

Andrew Ashman, 49, from London, suffered a fatal neck injury when struck by a boom in September 2015.

Londoner Sarah Young, 40, died after being washed overboard during the Pacific leg of the race in April 2016.

However, chief inspector of marine accidents Captain Steven Clinch stressed:

"While acknowledging that Clipper Ventures Plc has already done much to address the safety issues identified during the MAIB's investigations, I am nonetheless recommending that the company does even more to review and modify its yacht-manning policy and shore-based management procedures, so that Clipper yacht skippers are effectively supported and, where appropriate, challenged to ensure safe working practices are always adhered to on board."

Clipper Race founder and chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, said the incidents "were caused primarily through momentary lapses in applying basic safety training".

And added, "Safety procedures are under constant review as a matter of course and we will continue to do so in light of the report's recommendations."

The annual race covers 40,000 nautical miles and sees amateur sailors, under the guidance of a qualified skipper, racing over eight legs on a 70-foot yacht.

