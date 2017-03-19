Offshore
 

Les Voiles de St. Barth - All change

The fleet of 65 boats battled while navigating the rocky coast and its strong currents on courses, between 26 and 32 nautical miles, around the eastern side of the island.

Sergio Sagramoso's Lazy Dog, in CSA 2, with the Melges 32 moving up from second to first place after racing.

However, fellow competitor Sir Richard Matthews' Oystercatcher XXX1 took a hit, replacing its second place position yesterday with a fourth in CSA 2.

For the Maxi 1 Class, Proteus may still hold the lead but the deck has been shuffled for the line-up of competitors that follows, due in part to Hap Fauth's Bella Mente being over the line early at the start.

At Les Voiles de St. Barth, there is no option to go back to the line and restart; instead, 10% of your time upon finishing is added to the final score.

Bella Mente continued on to sail a fantastic race, taking first place on corrected time, but due to the mishap they were pushed down to sixth place in the race and fourth place overall.

SFS and Prospector climbed up to second and third place, respectively.

In addition to Proteus, six competitors are still holding on to their class leads after Wednesday, including Kenneth Howery's Fortunata in CSA 1.

The official “Day Off” is scheduled for tomorrow, followed by the final two days of racing, Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

13 April 2017

