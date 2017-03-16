Ian Walker, a beautiful day of sailing in St. Barth

Ian Walker, getting in some busman's leave before taking up his new day-job as the Director of Racing at the Royal Yachting Association, commented:

“It was a beautiful day of sailing.”

Walker was back as tactician aboard SW 94 Windfall, which took the win in the Maxi 2 class.

The team has come back to Les Voiles de St. Barth this year on a mission after having to retire from racing at the 2016 edition due to its mast breaking during practice.

“We had about 17 knots at the most and 10 knots at the least and you couldn't have ask for better sailing. It was quite a long and interesting course with lots of legs, lots of mark roundings and lots of work for the crew.”





George Sakellaris' Proteus, Peter Corr's Blitz and Frits Bus' Team Island Water World are still defending their 2016 class wins after today's racing in Maxi 1, Melges 24 and CSA 3 respectively.

However, event newcomers, Jordan and Shannon Mindich's J/105 Solstice shook up the competition in CSA 4, taking the lead after day one from last year's class winners Credit Mutuel.

The decks were also shuffled in CSA 2 with Ian Hope-Ross' Kick' em Jenny 2 pulling ahead of 2016 winnerSergio Sagramoso's Lazy Dog and in the Multihull Class with Robert Janecki's R-SIX holding the first place position over Richard Wooldridge and Steve Davis' Triple Jack.

Day two of racing is set for Wednesday followed by a scheduled “Day off on Thursday and two more days of racing Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

