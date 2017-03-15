Offshore
 

Warsash Spring Championship - First Weekend

Five straight wins for David & Kirsty Apthorp on the J/88 J-Dream on the first weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (08/09 April).

Click image for a larger image

Impressive racing over a weekend that gave competitors thick fog, bags of sunshine and faltering winds.

Nifty in IRC1 (King 40 – Roger Bowden), Sailplane in IRC2 (Rob Bottomley), J/109 Jukebox (John Smart) all established healthy leads in their respective classes but the Championship winners are far from certain.

Racing was tight amongst the Quarter Tonners with Bullitt (Louise Morton) leading the class overall and Aguila (Sam Laidlaw) chasing her in close second.

J/70 Team Spitfire (Simon Long) finished the weekend leading the class with an impressive three wins and two seconds, with Soak Racing (Marshall King & Ian Wilson) close behind in second place.

Betty (Jonathan Powell) continues her dominance of the J/80 fleet with bullets all the way bar one race.

Whyaduck (Tom Clay) leads the SB20s with Sweaty Betty (David Atkinson) a close second.

The Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship continues after Easter on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.

Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship Results - weekend 1

IRC1
1. Nifty – King 40 Roger Bowden
2. Jagerbomb – J/111 Paul Griffiths
3. Night Owl II – MAT12 Julie Fawcett

IRC2
1. Sailplane – Beneteau First 40 Rob Bottomley
2. No Retreat! – Corby 33 David & Jackie Riley
3. Elaine – Elan 37 Mike Bridges

IRC3
1. Jumblesail 2 – J/97 Rachel & Robert Hunt
2. Blackjack II – J/97 Andy Howe
3. Machismo II – Sigma 38 Tim Levett

IRC4
1. Silver Shamrock – Shamrock Prototype Stuart Greenfield

J/88
1. J-Dream – David & Kirsty Apthorp
2. Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat – Paul Ward
3. Rajing Bull – Tim Tolcher

J/109
1. Jukebox – John Smart
2. Jumping Jellyfish – David Richards
3. Jiraffe – Simon Perry

Quarter Tonner
1. Bullit – Louise Morton
2. Aguila – Sam Laidlaw
3. Tiger – Tom Daniel

J/70
1. Team Spitfire – Simon Long
2. Soak Racing – Marshall King & Ian Wilson
3. Calypso – Ripard/Calascione

J/80
1. Betty – Jonathan Powell
2. Slightly Steamy – Nick Haigh
3. Jester – Mike Lewis

SB20
1. Whyaduck – Tom Clay
2. Sweaty Betty – David Atkinson
3. PB2 – Paul Hine

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
10 April 2017 15:27 GMT

Related articles

Warsash Spring Championship - First Weekend 10 April 2017 15:27
Charlie Dalin winner of the Guy Cotten Trophy 9 April 2017 8:52
Warsash Spring Series - Testing Conditions for Day 4 3 April 2017 16:30
Runaway Win 2017 Nanny Cay Cup at BVI Spring Regatta 29 March 2017 5:09
Two new GBR IRC Championships for 2017 28 March 2017 16:49
A classic Warsash Spring Series day 27 March 2017 17:23
RORC Easter Challenge starting on Good Friday 22 March 2017 18:43
Warsash Spring Series - Race 2 is a Blast 20 March 2017 12:48
Charlie Dalin victor in Beneteau Figaro Normandie Solo 19 March 2017 17:11
Clipper 2017-18 Race announce Skippers 17 March 2017 9:42
On-the-Water Judges for FAST40 16 March 2017 12:18
Freya wins Loro Piana for the second time 15 March 2017 19:09


Latest






















UK Hosted