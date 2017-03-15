Warsash Spring Championship - First Weekend

Click image for a larger image

Impressive racing over a weekend that gave competitors thick fog, bags of sunshine and faltering winds.

Nifty in IRC1 (King 40 – Roger Bowden), Sailplane in IRC2 (Rob Bottomley), J/109 Jukebox (John Smart) all established healthy leads in their respective classes but the Championship winners are far from certain.

Racing was tight amongst the Quarter Tonners with Bullitt (Louise Morton) leading the class overall and Aguila (Sam Laidlaw) chasing her in close second.

J/70 Team Spitfire (Simon Long) finished the weekend leading the class with an impressive three wins and two seconds, with Soak Racing (Marshall King & Ian Wilson) close behind in second place.

Betty (Jonathan Powell) continues her dominance of the J/80 fleet with bullets all the way bar one race.

Whyaduck (Tom Clay) leads the SB20s with Sweaty Betty (David Atkinson) a close second.

The Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship continues after Easter on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.

Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship Results - weekend 1

IRC1

1. Nifty – King 40 Roger Bowden

2. Jagerbomb – J/111 Paul Griffiths

3. Night Owl II – MAT12 Julie Fawcett

IRC2

1. Sailplane – Beneteau First 40 Rob Bottomley

2. No Retreat! – Corby 33 David & Jackie Riley

3. Elaine – Elan 37 Mike Bridges

IRC3

1. Jumblesail 2 – J/97 Rachel & Robert Hunt

2. Blackjack II – J/97 Andy Howe

3. Machismo II – Sigma 38 Tim Levett

IRC4

1. Silver Shamrock – Shamrock Prototype Stuart Greenfield

J/88

1. J-Dream – David & Kirsty Apthorp

2. Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat – Paul Ward

3. Rajing Bull – Tim Tolcher

J/109

1. Jukebox – John Smart

2. Jumping Jellyfish – David Richards

3. Jiraffe – Simon Perry

Quarter Tonner

1. Bullit – Louise Morton

2. Aguila – Sam Laidlaw

3. Tiger – Tom Daniel

J/70

1. Team Spitfire – Simon Long

2. Soak Racing – Marshall King & Ian Wilson

3. Calypso – Ripard/Calascione

J/80

1. Betty – Jonathan Powell

2. Slightly Steamy – Nick Haigh

3. Jester – Mike Lewis

SB20

1. Whyaduck – Tom Clay

2. Sweaty Betty – David Atkinson

3. PB2 – Paul Hine

Full results here

G New

10 April 2017 15:27 GMT