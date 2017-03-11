Two new GBR IRC Championships for 2017

Both championships add an extra challenge to an existing winter series. In addition to regional events there are championships for Small Boats and Double Handed crews.

Winners of each Championship will also win a special prize package from IRC sponsors Spinlock.

The 2017 GBR IRC Championships are:

- Solent (May-October)

- Scottish (May)

- Sussex (June)

- Channel Islands (June)

- National (June)

- East Coast (July)

- Welsh National (August)

- South West (August)

- Southern (September)

- Small Boat (September)

- Double Handed (September)

- Autumn (September)

- Inland (November-March)

The International Rating Certificate (IRC), sponsored by Spinlock, is a global rating rule used for hundreds of events in 40 countries.

In UK waters IRC competition is fierce both for the National Championship, organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, and for regional championships which range from Scotland to the Channel Islands.

Full details are online: www.rorcrating.com

G New

28 March 2017 16:49 GMT