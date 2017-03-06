A classic Warsash Spring Series day

Click image for a larger image

A classic Spring Series day; cold with sunshine and reasonable winds from the East.

A brave crew member was spotted in IRC2 with bare red legs dangling below very short shorts on the start line - what a hero!

The leaders of the combined White Group, Jeepster (J/70 Graham Clapp) had a good day with a first, first, and fifth to lead from Betty (J/80 Jon Powell), in second overall, who had nearly as good a day with a fifth, second and first.

Third overall place is held by Jester (J/80 Mike Lewis). Sadly Soak Racing (J/70 Marshall King and Ian Wilson), who had made the running to date with three firsts, didn’t make it out this Sunday and have now dropped three races.

Trouble & Strife (George Barker) leads the SB20 fleet with Dark & Stormy (Andrew Bell) chasing in second and Bluejay (John Reekie) in third place.

Jon Powell’s (J/80) tip of the day was "don’t expect to get a good start if you use the apparent wind angle instead of the countdown timer"!

The Black Group start line was near E Knoll with the first beat set to a removable buoy on the mainland shore.

Favouring the committee boat end the J/109s had a clean start with some boats opting for No. 3 headsails and others for No. 2s; in the end the No 2 proved to be the best option as the breeze faded on the third beat.

Ultimately Jynnan Tonnyx (Owain Franks) held the lead to win from Jirraffe (Simon Perry) with Jaygo (Mike & Susie Yates) third place.

Jynnan Tonnyx now leads the series in the J/109 class with Jaygo in second and Jirraffe in third.

On the combined IRC1 and 2 start, eagerness prevailed as boats clustered up on the committee boat end of the line, and the individual recall flag was displayed.

It didn’t seem to slow down Sailplane (Beneteau First 40 - Rob Bottomley) - they were OCS returned, restarted, and sailed three good beats to win the class again.

Sailplane (Rob Bottomley) now leads IRC2 with Dusty P (Beneteau First 40 - Richard Patrick) in second place and Malice (Mike Moxley) in third.

Night OwlII ((MAT12-Julie Fawcett) was first again in IRC1, with Jitterbug (J/111 - Cornel Riklin) second and Kestrel (J/111 - Simon Banford) in third, which puts them in the same order in the overall placings.

IRC3 was won by Scarlet Jester (SJ320 - Jamie Muir) with Xcitable (X-362 Sport - Peter and Sarah Hodgkinson) second and Quokka (Half Tonner - James Crew and Peter Rutter) following in third place.

Scarlet Jester now leads the class, with Quokka in second and Jumblesail2 (J/97 - Rachel and Robert Hunt) third.

In the J/88s J-Dream (David and Kirsty Apthorp) won by 11 seconds from Tigris (Gavin Howe) with Sabriel Jr (Dirk and Dianne van Beek) in third place.

This puts Tigris (Gavin Howe) in the first overall placing, with J-Dream (David and Kirsty Apthorp) second overall and Jongleur (Richard Cooper) in third.

IRC4 also had a clean start with a first beat to a laid orange mark. Erik the Red (Mustang 30 Mk2 - Bernard Fyans) had good solid second and third beats to win from Silver Shamrock (Shamrock Prototype - Stuart Greenfield) and Prospero of Hamble (Sigma 33 - Allan Fraser), these positions also reflect the overall placings.

Leading the Series by class:

IRC1 Night Owl II – Julie Fawcett

IRC2 Sailplane - Rob Bottomley

IRC3 Scarlet Jester – Jamie Muir

IRC4 Erik the Red - Bernard Fyans

J/109 Jynnan Tonnyx - Owain Franks

J/88 Tigris – Gavin Howe

Combined White Group Jeepster – Gavin Howe

J/70 Jeepster

J/80 Betty -Jon Powell

SB20 Trouble & Strife – George Barker

