RORC Easter Challenge starting on Good Friday

This will and culminate with a chocolate egg-laden prizegiving on Easter Sunday.

While the regatta offers crews the chance to blow away the winter cobwebs, it is also, uniquely, the RORC's annual 'training regatta'.

In particular RRS rule 41 'Outside Help' is relaxed for this event, so, for example, during a race it is permitted to invite a coach on board if a more hands-on approach is required.

Equally during a race a trimmer could, for example, hop off their boat on to one of the many coach RIBs to examine the trim from off their boat.

If there are any specific issues a team wants the coaches to look at, they can either ask while out on the water or can submit a request to the RORC in advance.

Each day after racing, there is an extensive standing room only debrief held at the RORC Cowes Clubhouse, where the coaches provide analysis of the day's racing for the benefit of all.

The RORC is laying on world class coaches for the Easter Challenge,

The team led by the legend Jim Saltonstall, MBE, a man who has played a significant role in honing the skills of so many British Olympians from the like of Sir Ben Ainslie down.

He is joined by the RORC's CEO, Eddie Warden Owen, who aside from being an accomplished sailor is a past America's Cup coach for Team New Zealand and Desafio Español.

North Sails will again support the regatta with their North U. Regatta Services, providing on the water coaching, including aerial video analysis.

The North Sails team will be also be providing detailed weather forecasts and an overnight sail repair service.

The RORC Easter Challenge and its coaching opportunities are open to all entrants, not just RORC members.

RORC Racing Manager Nick Elliott extends the invite: "Why would you not come and benefit from FREE coaching. It is a bit of a no brainer really."

The first warning signal each day will be at 10:30 hrs.

James Boyd

22 March 2017 17:35 GMT