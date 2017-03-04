Warsash Spring Series - Race 2 is a Blast

Click image for a larger image

White Group fleet got away cleanly, and skill level in the fleet was high, with spinnakers being flown and few broaches considering the conditions.

But the lead J/80 was laid flat during a spectacular broach letting the chasing J/70 in second place through, before recovering.

The J/70 Soak Racing (Marshall King and Ian Wilson) leads the J/70s and the combined White Group, with Betty (J/80 - Jon Powell) and Jeepster (J/70 - Graham Clapp) in equal second place.

In the SB20 fleet Dark & Stormy (Andrew Bell) came first with Trouble & Strife (George Barker) in second.

In Black Group the J/109 fleet first beat saw some boats with full mains and No4s up and others with one reef and a No3 but the upwind speeds between the boats remained very similar.

Jynnan Tonnyx (Owain Franks) left the rest of the fleet beating up the tail of the Bramble Bank and decided to beat up the island shore instead.

The decision paid her handsomely. She then led the fleet round to win with Jago (Mike & Susie Yates) following in second, and Jiraffe (Simon Perry) in third.

In IRC4 Silver Shamrock (Shamrock Prototype - Stuart Greenfield) led the fleet round the course to win, with Erik the Red (Mustang 30 MkII - Bernard Fyans) came in second with Prospero of Hamble (Sigma 33 - Allan Fraser) in third.

Silver Shamrock is continuing her winning ways after a successful 2016 RORC season, proving again that a good oldie sympathetically and intelligently restored can deliver the results.

IRC3 was won by J'Ronimo (J/92 - David Greenhaigh) with Quokka (Half Tonner - James Crew and Peter Rutter) second and Jumblesail2 (J/97 - Rachel and Robert Hunt) third.

In IRC2 Sailplane (Beneteau First 40 - Rob Bottomley) was first with Dusty P (Beneteau First 40 - Richard Patrick second and Malice (HOD 35 - Mike Moxley) third.

IRC1 was won by Night Owl II (MAT12 - Julie Fawcett) with Jitterbug (J/111 - Cornel Riklin) second and Kestrel (J/111 - Simon Banford) in third.

After the racing, Night Owl commented that “they had full main and No.4 up, 12 crew, ran an asymmetric kite downwind and sailed a good uneventful race with no dramas”.

In the J/88’s fleet Tigris (Gavin Howe) won with Jongleur (Richard Cooper) second and J-Dream (David and Kirsty Apthorp) in third.

Back at the Warsash Sailing Club after the racing Erik the Red won the Helly Hansen Roll Top Sail bag and Night Owl II won the Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro lifejacket in the prize draw.

Warsash Spring Series - Leading the Series by class:

IRC1 Jitterbug - Cornel Riklin

IRC2 Sailplane - Rob Bottomley

IRC3 Quokka - James Crew and Peter Rutter

IRC4 Erik the Red - Bernard Fyans

J/109 Jynnan Tonnyx - Owain Franks

J/88 Jongleur - Richard Cooper

Combined White Group – Soak Racing (Marshall King and Ian Wilson)

J/70 – Soak Racing (Marshall King and Ian Wilson)

J/80 – Betty (Jon Powell)

SB20 – Bluejay (John Reekie)

Full results go to the Warsash Spring Series website

Louise Nicholls

20 March 2017 12:48 GMT