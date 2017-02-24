Charlie Dalin victor in Beneteau Figaro Normandie Solo

Click image for a larger image

Dalin crossed the finisish line 13 minutes ahead of Nicolas Lunven on GENERALI. Sébastien Simon Brittany on CREDIT MUTUEL finished third!

Britain's Alan Roberts on Seacat Service was 11th and Hugh Brayshaw 16th, eight retired.

Bénéteau Figaro 280-Mile-Solo-Regatta 'Normandie Solo'

1: “Skipper Macif 2015” Dalin Charlie

2: “Generali” Lunven Nicolas

3: “Bretagne Credit Mutuel de Bretagne” Simon Sébastien

4: “Groupe Snef” Macaire Xavier

5: “Agir Recouvrement” Hardy Adrien

6: “Ovimpex – Secours Populaire” Marchand Anthony

7: “Queguiner Leucemie Espoir” Elies Yann

8: “Custo Pol” Loison Alexis

9: “Teamwork” Mettraux Justine

10: “Aragorn” Leboucher Pierre

11: “Seacat Services” Roberts Alan

12: “Czeching The Edge” Kolacek Milan

13: “Faun Environnement” Godart-Philippe Arnaud

14: “Porshe By Normandie Elite Team” Faguet Sophie

15: “Saferail” Cloarec Damien

16: “Oc 23” Brayshaw Hugh

19 March 2017