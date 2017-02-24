Clipper 2017-18 Race announce Skippers

Skippers 2017 - Click image for a larger image

The UK is also strongly represented with a combination of Welsh, Irish and English Skippers, with international Skippers representing Belgium, Germany and Australia.

For the second year in a row, two female Skippers will be leading Clipper Race teams, one of whom will be the youngest Clipper Race Skipper to date.

Nikki Henderson, 23, from Guildford will make history as youngest Clipper Race Skipper to date during the 2017-18 edition.

On feeling any added pressure, she says: “There is pressure for all of us to perform, but I am confident in my experience skill level and maturity.”

Hoping to build on the lessons learnt during her debut Clipper 2015-16 Race campaign, Wendy Tuck, 52, from Sydney is preparing to Skipper her second consecutive Clipper Race.

With over 700,000 NM logged between them, the Clipper 2017-18 Race Skippers are looking forward to passing on their knowledge and expertise to their crew.

Gaëtan Thomas, 29, from Brussels will be the first Belgian to Skipper an entry in the Clipper Race. Gaëtan is an experienced ocean sailor who has sailed much of Europe and the Caribbean.

Chris Kobusch, 32, from Herford, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany has more than 70,000 nautical miles in his log book.

Andy Burns, 31, from Skegness, Lincolnshire has already had a vast sailing career that spans 19 years and has seen him log over 100,000 nautical miles.

Rick Powell, 52, from Chillington, Devon is an established yacht Skipper, RYA Yachtmaster Instructor and Marine Engineer whose sailing experience spans nearly two decades.

Lance Shepherd, 53,from Blackpool, Lancashire is a former Royal Marine who left to become a freelance Skipper.

Conall Morrison, 35, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland has a strong sailing background in both racing and sailing instruction.

Rob Graham, 38, from Angmering, West Sussex is no stranger to the Clipper Race. Since 2011 Rob has worked as a Training Skipper and mate for the Clipper Race.

Roy Taylor, 47, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire is a former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, who has spent the past decade as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.

David Hartshorn, 52, from Chepstow, Wales is familiar with the Clipper Race having previously taking part in the Pacific Ocean Leg as a crew member.

Tristan Brooks, 34, from Barmouth has a vast sailing background and a highly-experienced Superyacht Captain.

17 March 2017