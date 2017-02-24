Offshore
 

On-the-Water Judges for FAST40

FAST40+ class has introduced on-the-water judges to some of the 2017 events.

In 2017 the FAST40+ class have three stand-alone events with On-the-water whistling Judges afloat again – RORC Vice Admirals Cup/Round 1, RSrnYC windward-leeward day/Round 2i and the 2017 One Ton Cup/Round 4.

Race Director, Stuart Childerley, explains.

With close racing there are times when teams push the RRS too hard and teams feel aggrieved, but reluctant to protest.

The Fast 40+ class saw this at earlier events in 2016 and introduced the On-the-water whistling Judge at the One Ton Cup in 2016.

We trialed having a judge boat afloat observing the racing and looking for rules infringements, mainly part 2 of the RRS.

This was well received by the competitors and generally helped ensure boats that had infringed went about taking their penalty turn promptly.

Open Communication

There was an incident when the judges whistled having seen an infringement, but both boats were oblivious to the incident or infringement.

The judges have also adopted an open communication with competitors who are able to talk about incidents and help develop their knowledge and understanding of the RRS.

The approach has assisted in reducing the need for protests or leaving two teams with differing opinions whilst not wishing to protest.

For more on the FAST40+ class: www.fast40class.com

G New
16 March 2017 12:18 GMT

