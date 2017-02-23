Freya wins Loro Piana for the second time

Click image for a larger image

Don MacPherson's Freya won all three races in Class C by an average of more than 5 minutes.

Her sister ship, “B5” finished second at the Loro Piana regatta at the YCCS in Virgin Gorda.

For MacPherson and crew it was their fifth consecutive victory in the past year.

They started winning at last year's Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta, continued at the St. Barth's Bucket last year, then won the Rolex Swan Cup last September in Sardinia and finally the Rolex Swan Cup last week in Virgin Gorda.



The German Frers designed “Freya” has 9 Atlantic crossings, she was customized to be the perfect balance of a great cruising boat, while crushing her competitors on the race course.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

15 March 2017 19:09 GMT