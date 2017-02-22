Day 2 at Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta

After racing for two years with nary a sniff of victory Perseus^3, the 196-foot, Perini Navi, has pulled off back-to-back wins.

Sunday’s victory was all the sweeter because Perseus^3 was also the first boat over the finish line.

“Today’s race was just absolutely over the top,” said crew boss Peter Grimm. “We thought yesterday was big, but today we hit it out of the park-winning our class and first boat to finish. It’s super exciting.”

Although Perseus^3 was first across the line she was not the elapsed-time winner. That honor went to the very well refined Freya.

In Class B, Ganesha and P2 can’t stop stopping each other. P2 won Saturday’s race by 22 seconds but Ganesha won Sunday’s race by 1 minute and 27 seconds.

P2 held the upper hand early in today’s race, leading by about 2 minutes at the top of Virgin Gorda.

But Ganesha was able to overtake P2 by sailing through their lee side after rounding Round Rock at the bottom of the racecourse.

