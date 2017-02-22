Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship - Prizes Galore

Image credit 2016 Warsash SC - Click image for a larger image

The Warsash Spring Championship takes place over two weekends, 8th-9th and 22nd-23rd April 2017.

Prizes include the popular Crewfit 180N Pro (RRP £110) from the Fusion 3D lifejacket range, which will be given to the Black Group Championship winner.

Three additional lifejackets will be provided to the bosuns and a further six for the race event’s weekly draw!

Participants in the competitive White Group Championship will also all be in with the chance of winning the compact and lightweight Crewfit 165N Sport (RRP £66)!

Crewsaver will also be supporting the Warsash Spring Series by offering a further six Crewfit 180N Pro lifejackets to the Series’ weekly draw.

Find out more about the events here

G New

13 March 2017 18:08 GMT