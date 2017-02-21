52 Super Series - Azzurra win Miami Royal Cup

Click image for a larger image

In seven to 14kt E’ly winds Azzurra completed their winning scoreline with a third and a fourth on Saturday.

Azzurra posted seven results in the top three – including three race wins – from the nine races series to win the top trophy by clear eight points.

The crew, led by Guillermo Parada, with tactician Vasco Vascotto, win their first circuit regatta since they triumphed in Cascais – the final event of the 2016 season.

Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon finish runners up just as they did when they were second behind Quantum Racing in Key West.

Ergin Imre’s Provezza finish third despite a shaky eighth place in the last race of the regatta.

The Azzurra team will head back to Europe and the next regatta in May in Scarlino with the overall circuit lead and a boat that appears to have few weak points.

52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup

1. Azzurra (A and P Roemmers, ITA/ARG), (2,2,1,1,2,1,8,3,4) 24pts

2. Platoon (Harm Müller-Spreer GER,), (3,1,8,2,7,3,4,1,3) 32 pts.

3. Provezza (Ergin Imre, TUR) (5,3,3,4,4,5,3,4,8) 39 pts.

4. Quantum Racing (Doug DeVos, USA), (1,4,6,7,1,9,5,2,7) 42 pts.

5. Sled (Takashi Okura, USA), (6, DSQ12,5,9,3,6,1,5,5) 52 pts.

6. Rán Racing (Niklas Zennström, SWE), (4,8,4,3,10,8,10,6,1) 54 pts.

7. Gladiator (Tony Langley, GBR) (7, RDG6,2, RDG6,2, RDG6,2,6,7,2,9,7,6) 55,6 pts.

8. Bronenosec (Vladimir Liubomirov, RUS), (10,5,2,6,8,2,7,10,10,9) 59 pts.

9. Alegre (Andrés Soriano GBR/USA) (8,6,7,5,9,10,9,7,2) 63 pts.

10. Sorcha (Peter Harrison, GBR) (9,7,9,8,5,4,6,8,10) 66 pts

52 Super Series - Standings after two regattas – Key West and Miami

1. Azzurra, 74 pts.

2. Platoon, 81 pts

3. Quantum, 85 pts

4. Provezza, 88 pts

5. Rán, 103 pts

6. Bronenosec, 109 pts

7. Gladiator, 135.6pts

8. Sled, 121 pts

9. Alegre, 147 pts.

10. Paprec, 194 pts.

