Offshore
 

52 Super Series - Azzurra win Miami Royal Cup

Azzurra win the second regatta of the 2017 52 Super Series season, the Miami Royal Cup.

Click image for a larger image

In seven to 14kt E’ly winds Azzurra completed their winning scoreline with a third and a fourth on Saturday.

Azzurra posted seven results in the top three – including three race wins – from the nine races series to win the top trophy by clear eight points.

The crew, led by Guillermo Parada, with tactician Vasco Vascotto, win their first circuit regatta since they triumphed in Cascais – the final event of the 2016 season.

Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon finish runners up just as they did when they were second behind Quantum Racing in Key West.

Ergin Imre’s Provezza finish third despite a shaky eighth place in the last race of the regatta.

The Azzurra team will head back to Europe and the next regatta in May in Scarlino with the overall circuit lead and a boat that appears to have few weak points.

52 Super Series - Miami Royal Cup

1. Azzurra (A and P Roemmers, ITA/ARG), (2,2,1,1,2,1,8,3,4) 24pts
2. Platoon (Harm Müller-Spreer GER,), (3,1,8,2,7,3,4,1,3) 32 pts.
3. Provezza (Ergin Imre, TUR) (5,3,3,4,4,5,3,4,8) 39 pts.
4. Quantum Racing (Doug DeVos, USA), (1,4,6,7,1,9,5,2,7) 42 pts.
5. Sled (Takashi Okura, USA), (6, DSQ12,5,9,3,6,1,5,5) 52 pts.
6. Rán Racing (Niklas Zennström, SWE), (4,8,4,3,10,8,10,6,1) 54 pts.
7. Gladiator (Tony Langley, GBR) (7, RDG6,2, RDG6,2, RDG6,2,6,7,2,9,7,6) 55,6 pts.
8. Bronenosec (Vladimir Liubomirov, RUS), (10,5,2,6,8,2,7,10,10,9) 59 pts.
9. Alegre (Andrés Soriano GBR/USA) (8,6,7,5,9,10,9,7,2) 63 pts.
10. Sorcha (Peter Harrison, GBR) (9,7,9,8,5,4,6,8,10) 66 pts

52 Super Series - Standings after two regattas – Key West and Miami

1. Azzurra, 74 pts.
2. Platoon, 81 pts
3. Quantum, 85 pts
4. Provezza, 88 pts
5. Rán, 103 pts
6. Bronenosec, 109 pts
7. Gladiator, 135.6pts
8. Sled, 121 pts
9. Alegre, 147 pts.
10. Paprec, 194 pts.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
12 March 2017 9:29 GMT

Related articles

52 Super Series - Azzurra win Miami Royal Cup 12 March 2017 9:29
Final Vendee Globe finisher is home 11 March 2017 9:17
St. Maarten Heineken - Final day tests the competitors 6 March 2017 22:26
Perfect day at St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 5 March 2017 10:28
Round St. Maarten Race - Record Run for SFS II 4 March 2017 7:59
RORC Caribbean 600 - Winners announced 24 February 2017 18:35
Crazy Kiwi Conrad Colman finishes the Vendee Globe 24 February 2017 15:07
Coleman accelerates for Vendee Globe finish on Friday 24 February 2017 9:20
Bella Mente takes Maxi72 battle in RORC Caribbean 600 23 February 2017 17:48
Rambler 88 takes RORC Caribbean 600 Line Honours 22 February 2017 20:27
RORC Caribbean C600 - Phaedo takes line honours 22 February 2017 6:10
RORC Caribbean 600 - And down came the Rain 21 February 2017 23:22


Latest






















UK Hosted