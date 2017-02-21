Offshore
 

Final Vendee Globe finisher is home

Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–faceOcean) crossed the Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne Saturday - he was the 18th and final finisher.

Destremau finished just after Friday midnight, after 124 days, 12 hours, 38 minutes and 18 seconds of racing since the start on 6 November.

During the final fortnight of racing, it was the lack of food that become a worry for the skipper of TechnoFirst-faceOcean. He had to ration himself to one meal a day and his attempts at fishing off the Azores were not enough to provide him with enough food.

The skipper from Toulon is the final competitor to complete this eighth edition of the non-stop solo round the world race

The 2016-2017 Vendée Globe is complete fifty days after the winner, Armel Le Cléac'h (Banque Populaire VIII) finished on 19 January 2017.

G New
11 March 2017 9:17 GMT

