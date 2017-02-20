Perfect day at St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

Click image for a larger image

Maxi Class

Despite wins today for Italian Swan 100 Muzuni, skippered by Miquel Huma, and Kip Curren's American Swan 68 Simple Harmony. The class leader is St. Maarten Nico Cortlever's x-612 Nix. Just a point behind in the standings is Simple Harmony.

Ocean Class

Lionel Pean's French Volvo 70 SFS II, made it three wins in a row today. Przemyslaw Tarnacki's Lithuanian Volvo 60 Ambersail and Chris Stanmore-Major's Whitbread Canadian 60 Challenger, picked up a second and a third respectively today.

Multihull 1

St. Maarten’s 16 metre Catamaran Arawak, skippered by Rodney Williams, leads the class by a single point ahead of Shaun Carroll's Modified Australian Sea Cart Morticia. Eric Clement's Oceanic 40 Johnny Be Good is in third.

CSA 1

Ross Applebey's Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster was beaten into second place in the first race of the day by Andy Middleton's First 47.7 PYR EH01. However, Scarlet Oyster came back to win the following two races to stamp their authority on the class.

Jack Desmond's crew racing Swan 48 Affinity, put in three solid races today, and looks like the only threat to Scarlet Oyster. PYR EH01 moved up to third after a great day on the water.

CSA 2

Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32 Lazy Dog, lit the blue touch paper today scoring three straight bullets to open up a four-point lead in the class.

Sir Richard Matthews Humphreys 39 Oystercatcher XXXI scored three second place finishes today to remain in touch with the leader.

CSA 3

American J/122 El Ocaso continued their winning ways in a highly competitive class posting two bullets. However, the team faltered on the last race of the day, scoring a fourth.

El Ocaso still leads the class, but Sam Talbot's J/111 Spike is just a point adrift in second.

CSA 4

Sir Robbie Ferron's J/39 Micron 99 put in a great shift today, scoring a 1-1-3 elevating the team to the top of the class.

Sir Bobby Velasquez's Beneteau 45 L'Esperance scored three podium finishes, including a win in the last race to move up to third.

CSA 5

Peter Lewis' Bajan J/105 Whistler scored a 1-2-6 today to hold a slender lead from Dave Cullen's J/109 Pocket Rocket from St. Barth.

Rob Butler's Canadian J/88 Touch2Play Racing is in third just a point ahead of Jordan Mindich's American J/105 Solstice.

Raymond Magras' Dufour 34 Speedy Nemo from St. Barth, had a terrific day on the water scoring two wins to finish the day in fourth.

CSA 6

Rick Gormley's Antigua First 38 Elethea scored three podium finishes including a win in the last race to take the lead in the class but only on countback.

Two bullets and a second has lifted Tanner and Shari Jones' Antigua J/35 Caribbean Alliance Insurance, into second.





