Round St. Maarten Race - Record Run for SFS II

Image Laurens Morel and Tim Wright - Click image for a larger image

SFS II corrected out to win the Ocean Racing Class, Przemyslaw Tarnacki's Lithuanian Volvo 60 Ambersail was second with Chris Stanmore-Major's British Whitbread 60 in third.

The French Volvo 70 shaved two minutes and five seconds off the monohull race record set last year.

On the first day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, 164 yachts experienced strong trade winds and four metre seas on the windward side of the island.

Melges 24 Class

A pack of six Melges 24 were first away, Fritz Bus Team Island Water World nailed the start.

However, Andrea Scarabelli's Gill Race Team fought back and on the windward side of the island, showed their prowess in big breeze to take the lead.

They won the class by just over 2 minutes from Island Water World. GFA Caraibes was just 49 seconds behind in third.

Maxi Class

Kip Curren's Swan 68 Simple Harmony got a great start, as did Michael Teuteberg's CnB 76 Sapphire.

However, the big boat class was won by Nico Cortlever's X-612 Nix from St. Maarten by under five minutes from Simple Harmony. Tony McBride's Antiguan Farr 65 Spirit of Juno was third.

The two Swan 100s racing, Varsovie, skippered by Tomek Ulatowski and Muzuni, skippered by Miquel Huma, had a tremendous match race to the finish.

The two magnificent Swans swapped six tacks, and after a fair but highly competitive match along the south coast of St. Maarten, Muzuni crossed the finish line just nine seconds in front.

However, after CSA time correction Varsovie was the winner of the duel.

Image Laurens Morel and Tim Wright - Click image for a larger image

CSA 1

After over three and a half hours of racing, Ross Applebey's British Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster won a cracking battle, winning on corrected time by 39 seconds, from Jack Desmonds' American Swan 48 Affinity.

Andy Middleton's British First 47.7 EH01 was third.

CSA 2

Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32 Lazy Dog went for a bold start but the Puerto Rican team broaching just as they were about to take the lead.

Sir Richard Matthews Humphreys 39 Oystercatcher XXXI, with Olympic Gold medalist Saskia Clarke calling tactics, stayed in control and took the lead.

An epic duel between the two ended with Lazy Dog crossing the finish line just 31 seconds ahead of Oystercatcher XXXI, to take the class.

Bernie Evan Wong's Antiguan RP37 Taz, took third, just ahead of Ian Hope-Ross racing St. Maarten Melges 32, Kick 'em Jenny 2.

CSA 3

El Ocaso crossed the line just five seconds ahead to win the class on corrected time. Spike was second after time correction, ahead of Philippe Charret's team from Guadeloupe, racing A40 Sonadio III.

CSA 4

The Godfather of Antiguan sailing, Sir Hugh Bailey, will be celebrating tonight, his team racing Farr 45 Rebel, took class line honors and the win on corrected time from John Streicker's American NY40 Defiant.

CSA 5

Peter Lewis' Bajan J/105 Whistler took the win on corrected time by just 29 seconds from Raphaël Magras' x-34 Maëlia. Dufour 34 Speedy Nemo, skippered by Raymond Magras, was just 11 seconds behind his brother in third.

CSA 6

Rick Gormley's First 38 Elethea has been trying to win class at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta for years, and the Antiguan team opened their account with a win to much jubilation.

Multihulls

Shaun Carroll's Modified Australian Sea Cart Morticia was fully launched today taking Line Honors in Bareboat One, but Alain Corbin's 16 metre St. Martin catamaran Arawak corrected out to win the class.

Sergei Kischilov's Selika was the victor in Multihull 2 and Andrey Arbuzov Laguna 380 platin was the winner in Multihull 3.

The fastest elapsed time in the race was posted by Greg Slyngstad's Beiker 53 Fujin, completing the 26-mile course in just over two hours.

Bareboat

Less than ten minutes separated the top five boats after well over four hours of racing in Bareboat 1. American Ty Mcaden, racing Texas 2 Step, was the winner, ahead of John Jan Worwag’s Sea Otter 2 from Poland.

Jan Soderberg's Flying Swedes were the victors in Bareboat 2, ahead of Jim Roland's American team racing Dilligaf.

In Bareboat 3, KHS&S Contractors, skippered by Mike Cannon & Neil Harvey, took an impressive win, ahead of Aleksei Brunov's Russian Breeze Club.

Racing at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta continues Saturday March 3, with three races scheduled for all classes.

Full results from the Round St. Maarten Race

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

4 March 2017 7:59 GMT