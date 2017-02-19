RORC Caribbean 600 - Winners announced

Every boat, regardless of where they were moored, was met by the RORC Caribbean 600 volunteers, armed with a celebration banner and cold beer.

At Dawn on the fifth day, the leading Class40s were approaching the finish. Throughout the race, the battle in the class had been intense, with three yachts taking the lead at various points along the course.

All three yachts started the beat to finish with a chance of victory. However, Eärendil's main halyard broke as the team hardened up for the beat and they were forced to reef and re-hoist.

Ph-orty extended on the beat to take the gun and the class win by just 33 minutes. With Eärendil under-powered, Campagne de France closed the gap and overtook them, just before the finish line, to snatch second place by just under two minutes.

In IRC One, Antigua's Bernie Evan Wong was tired but overjoyed to win the class racing his Antiguan RP37, Taz.

Bernie has competed in all nine editions of the race and is proud to represent Antigua & Barbuda.

James Heald's British Swan 45, Nemesis, racing Two Handed with Ben Harris is the runner up in IRC Two, a monumental effort for the short-handed team. Giles Redpath's British Lombard 46, Pata Negra is third.



In IRC Two, Ed Fishwick's J/122 Redshift on El Ocaso is the winner, a battle is raging for the remaining podium places between three British yachts.

Ross Applebey's Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster is currently estimated to be in second place. Dominic Hurndall's British Grand Soleil 43, Jua Kali in third. Andy Middleton's First 47.7, EH01 is in fourth.

Louay Habib

24 February 2017 18:35 GMT