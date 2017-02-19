Crazy Kiwi Conrad Colman finishes the Vendee Globe

Click image for a larger image

He took 16th place when he crossed the finish line at 14:00 hrs UTC on Friday. The elapsed time is 110 days 1 hour 58 minutes and 41 seconds.

He sailed 27,929 miles averaging 10.57 knots.

After being dismasted late on the evening of Friday 10th February, when he was in tenth place and some 250 miles west of Lisbon, Portugal.

Colman constructed and stepped a remarkable jury rig which has allowed him to sail the final 740 miles of the 27,440 nautical miles race which started from Les Sables d’Olonne on November 6th 2016.

Click image for a larger image

Finishing Positions at 15:00 hrs 24 Feb 2017

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37 hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3rd Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - Finished 19:40 hrs UTC 23 Jan 2017

4th Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - Finished at 14:47 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

5th Yann Elies on Quigunnier - Finished at 16:13 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

6th Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - Finished at 17:43 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

7th Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - Fiished at 07:47 hrs UTC 2 Feb 2017

8th Nandor Fa on Spirit of Hungary - Finished at 11:54 hrs UTC 08 Feb 2017

9th Eric Bellion on Commeunseulhomme - Finished at 16:58 hrs UTC 13 Feb 2017

10th Arnaud Boissieres on La Mia Caline - Finished at 08:26 hrs UTC 17 Feb 2017

11th Fabrice Amedeo on Newrest-Matmut - Finished at 10:03 hrs UTC 18 Feb 2017

12th Alan Roura on La Fabrique - Finished at 09:12 hrs UTC 20 Feb 2017

13th Rich Wilson on Great American IV - Finished at 13:50 hrs UTC 21 Feb 2017

14th Didac Costa on One Planet One Ocean - Finished at 07:52 hrs UTC 23 Feb 2017

15th Romain Attanasio on Famille mary - Finished at 11:06 hrs UTC 24 Feb 2017

16th Conrad Coleman on Foresight Natural Energy - Finished at 14:00 hrs UTC 24 Feb 2017

Fleet spread is now 2,701 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook





Gerald New - Sailweb

24 February 2017 15:07 GMT