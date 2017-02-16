Offshore
 

Bella Mente takes Maxi72 battle in RORC Caribbean 600

Bella Mente crossed the finish line just 14 minutes ahead of Proteus to set the bar for the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy.

Click image for a larger image

The RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy is awarded to the yacht scoring the best time under the IRC Rating Rule.

The All-American Maxi72 battle in the RORC Caribbean 600 lived up to expectations with Hap Fauth's Bella Mente and George Sakellaris' Proteus enjoying an epic match race.

The lead in the Maxi72s changed hands on seven occasions during the race.

Bella Mente counted 85 sail changes and at one point, both yachts were way-over canvassed, smoking along at 30 knots in a gigantic squall.

Mike Slade's Maxi Leopard 3 finished the RORC Caribbean 600 in second place on the water behind George David's Rambler 88 to claim third in class.

On the fourth day of the RORC Caribbean 600, over 50 yachts are still racing.

Bernie Evan-Wong's Antiguan RP37, Taz is leading in IRC One. Ed Fishwick's British J/122, Redshift on El Ocaso is leading in IRC Two and Jonty Layfield's British Swan 48, Sleeper X is leading IRC Three.

Peter Harding's British Class40 Ph-orty is back in the lead for the Class40 Division.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Louay Habib
23 February 2017 17:48 GMT

Related articles

Coleman accelerates for Vendee Globe finish 23 February 2017 19:22
Bella Mente takes Maxi72 battle in RORC Caribbean 600 23 February 2017 17:48
Rambler 88 takes RORC Caribbean 600 Line Honours 22 February 2017 20:27
RORC Caribbean C600 - Phaedo takes line honours 22 February 2017 6:10
RORC Caribbean 600 - And down came the Rain 21 February 2017 23:22
Vendée Globe - 13th for American skipper Rich Wilson 21 February 2017 15:04
RORC Caribbean 600 - Aerial footage of the start 21 February 2017 15:04
RORC Caribbean 600 starts in sparkling conditions 20 February 2017 22:10
Party time for RORC Caribbean 600 19 February 2017 16:51
Vendee Globe sailor Conrad Colman still on course 19 February 2017 9:50
Vendee Globe - Colman racks up 100 nm under jury-rig 18 February 2017 9:04
Vendee Globe - Colman makes positive progress 16 February 2017 9:58


Latest






















UK Hosted