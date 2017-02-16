Bella Mente takes Maxi72 battle in RORC Caribbean 600

Click image for a larger image

The RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy is awarded to the yacht scoring the best time under the IRC Rating Rule.

The All-American Maxi72 battle in the RORC Caribbean 600 lived up to expectations with Hap Fauth's Bella Mente and George Sakellaris' Proteus enjoying an epic match race.

The lead in the Maxi72s changed hands on seven occasions during the race.

Bella Mente counted 85 sail changes and at one point, both yachts were way-over canvassed, smoking along at 30 knots in a gigantic squall.

Mike Slade's Maxi Leopard 3 finished the RORC Caribbean 600 in second place on the water behind George David's Rambler 88 to claim third in class.

On the fourth day of the RORC Caribbean 600, over 50 yachts are still racing.

Bernie Evan-Wong's Antiguan RP37, Taz is leading in IRC One. Ed Fishwick's British J/122, Redshift on El Ocaso is leading in IRC Two and Jonty Layfield's British Swan 48, Sleeper X is leading IRC Three.

Peter Harding's British Class40 Ph-orty is back in the lead for the Class40 Division.

Louay Habib

23 February 2017 17:48 GMT