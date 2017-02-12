Rambler 88 takes RORC Caribbean 600 Line Honours

Click image for a larger image

This year was George David's third line honours win in the RORC Caribbean 600.

However, the record set by his previous boat, Rambler 100 in 2011 remains intact for another year.

Mike Slade's British Maxi Leopard 3 is expected to be the second monohull to finish the race in front of two Maxi72s vying for the overall win under IRC:

Hap Fauth's Bella Mente and George Sakellaris' Proteus. Lionel Pean's French Volvo70 SFS II is also expected to finish the race today, 22 February at 17:30 AST.

G New

22 February 2017 20:27 GMT