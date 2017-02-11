RORC Caribbean C600 - Phaedo takes line honours

Click image for a larger image

Lloyd Thornburg and his crew of Brian Thompson, Michel Desjoyeaux, Miles Seddon, Rob Greenhalgh, Pete Cumming, Paul Allen and Damian Foxall, finished with an clasped time of 33 hours 40 minutes and 46 seconds.

We now have to wait until the rest of the MORCA fleet finish to see how they finish on handicap.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

22 February 2017 6:10 GMT