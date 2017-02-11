RORC Caribbean 600 - And down came the Rain

Schooner Adela at Barbuda - Click image for a larger image

The low pressure system emanating from the north arrived earlier than anticipated, extinguishing the trade winds to provide a windless night for many competitors.

Tuesday moring the arrival of the wind was accompanied by torrential rain.

For yachts racing under the IRC Rating Rule, George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88 was leading on the water by 48 minutes at Tintamarre Island, six miles ahead of Mike Slade's British Maxi, Leopard 3.

Lionel Pean's French Volvo70, SFS II was third on the water, but leading IRC Canting Keel Class after time correction.



At dawn on the second day, the two Maxi72s were enjoying an intense battle at the top of the overall leader board for IRC.

Hap Fauth's Bella Mente and George Sakellaris' Proteus were rounding St.Barth for the second time on the long leg to Guadeloupe.

The two yachts had been no more than seven minutes apart in 240 miles of racing.

Approaching the halfway stage in the race, Proteus was estimated to be leading by less than one minute on corrected time.

Dixon 100, Danneskjold, sailed by Simon Hill is estimated to be third in IRC Zero, just ahead of Stefan Jentzsch's Carkeek 47, Black Pearl, after time correction.

In IRC One - Marc Lepesqueux & Philippe Paturel's Class40, Saint Pierre & Miquelon is estimated to be leading the class from C.n.b. Briand 76, Lilla, sailed by Simon & Nancy De Pietro.



In IRC Two - Ed Fishwick's J/122, Redshift on El Ocaso is estimated to have a slender lead on class champion Scarlet Oyster, skippered by Ross Applebey.

At dawn on the second day, Redshift on El Ocaso rounded Saba Island 13 minutes ahead of Scarlet Oyster. Dominic Hurndall's Grand Soleil 43, Jua Kali, was estimated to be third after IRC time correction.

IRC Three - Jonty Layfield's Swan 48, Sleeper X leads the class on the water and after IRC time correction.

Class40 - Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron's Class40, Campagne de France is locked into a close battle for the class with Peter Harding's Ph-orty.

The two teams are approaching St. Barth, barely a mile apart, with Campagne de France just in front.

A battle is developing between the two magnificent schooners racing in the RORC Caribbean 600.

The 182ft twin-masted Adela, skippered by Greg Perkins is 14 miles ahead of its rival the elegant 162ft Eleonora, skippered by Brendan McCoy.

Infiniti 46, Maverick, skippered by Oliver Cotterell has retired from the race having reported a hand injury to a crew member. The Maverick team are safely ashore at Nevis.



Louay Habib

21 February 2017 22:47 GMT