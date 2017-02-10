Vendée Globe - 13th for American skipper Rich Wilson

Click image for a larger image

Wilson, at 66 years old the oldest skipper in the race, and Great American IV secured 13th place in an elapsed time of 107 days 00 hrs 48 mins 18 secs. He actually sailed 27,480 miles at ana average speed of 10.70 knots.

Tenacious New Zealand skipper Conrad Colman is fighting an incredible battle to finish the Vendée Globe under jury rig made of his boom and the remains of his mainsail.

He had 730 nm to go when his mast came down and still has 293 nm to go.

He has only emergency food rations left and only enough power for four more days if uses the absolute minimum of power.

He will have to endure a couple of days of light winds midweek but is then hopeful that a new depression later in the week will give him some faster downwind and reaching conditions to get to the finish line.

Finishing Positions at 15:00 hrs 21 Feb 2017

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37 hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3rd Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - Finished 19:40 hrs UTC 23 Jan 2017

4th Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - Finished at 14:47 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

5th Yann Elies on Quigunnier - Finished at 16:13 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

6th Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - Finished at 17:43 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

7th Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - Fiished at 07:47 hrs UTC 2 Feb 2017

8th Nandor Fa on Spirit of Hungary - Finished at 11:54 hrs UTC 08 Feb 2017

9th Eric Bellion on Commeunseulhomme - Finished at 16:58 hrs UTC 13 Feb 2017

10th Arnaud Boissieres on La Mia Caline - Finished at 08:26 hrs UTC 17 Feb 2017

11th Fabrice Amedeo on Newrest-Matmut - Finished at 10:03 hrs UTC 18 Feb 2017

12th Alan Roura on La Fabrique - Finished at 09:12 hrs UTC 20 Feb 2017

13th Rich Wilson on Great American IV - Finished at 13:50 hrs UTC 21 Feb 2017

14th Conrad Coleman on Foresight Natural Energy - DTF 293 nm (Jury Rig)

15th Didac Costa on One Planet One Ocean - DTF 319 nm

Fleet spread is now 3,038 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

21 February 2017