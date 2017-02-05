Vendee Globe sailor Conrad Colman still on course

Click image for a larger image

Although he lost distance last night, he is clearly still pushing hard and looking to make every final mile as fast as it can be, knowing that he is slowly being passed by other skippers.

SInce yesterday he has Foresight Natural Energy headed NW as he is upwind just now.

The efficiency of his rig is evident by speeds of over 5 kts even if his VMG right now is not very pretty.

But he looks to have about 70 miles of pain before he can tack again and then - by Sunday morning's weather files - it looks like a 450 miles layline for Les Sables d'Olonne.

So Sunday is about repositioning, investing to get north of the ridge but this will be worth it.

And soon we might even be able to talk about a realistic ETA for Colman who is assured of a hero's welcome into Les Sables d'Olonne if, as, or when he makes it!

Finishing Positions at 09:00 hrs 19 Feb 2017

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37 hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3rd Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - Finished 19:40 hrs UTC 23 Jan 2017

4th Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - Finished at 14:47 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

5th Yann Elies on Quigunnier - Finished at 16:13 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

6th Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - Finished at 17:43 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

7th Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - Fiished at 07:47 hrs UTC 2 Feb 2017

8th Nandor Fa on Spirit of Hungary - Finished at 11:54 hrs UTC 08 Feb 2017

9th Eric Bellion on Commeunseulhomme - Finished at 16:58 hrs UTC 13 Feb 2017

10th Arnaud Boissieres on La Mia Caline - Finished at 08:26 hrs UTC 17 Feb 2017

11th Fabrice Amedeo on Newrest-Matmut - Finished at 10:03 hrs UTC 18 Feb 2017

12th Alan Roura on La Fabrique - DTF 145 nm

13th Conrad Coleman on Foresight Natural Energy - DTF 428 nm (Jury Rig)

Fleet spread is now 3,380 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

G New

19 February 2017 9:50 GMT