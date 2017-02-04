Vendee Globe - Colman gains 80 nm under jury-rig

Image Conrad Colman drone - Click image for a larger image

As Arnaud Boissières crossed the Vendée Globe finish line at 08:26 hrs UTC Friday morning to take 10th place, Conrad Colman reduced his DTF to 590 nm this Friday lunch time.

He will have downwind conditions until tonight when a N'ly breeze will allow him to get north, but soon he will have his biggest challenge Saturday seeing how close he can sail to the wind.

Boissières' elapsed time for is 102 days 20 hrs 24 minutes and 9 seconds. In reality he sailed 28,155 miles at an average speed of 11.04 knots.

Alan Roura (La Fabrique) is still in brisk SW'ly winds and he will keep them until this afternoon when they will drop away to 10kts before backing all the way to the N and NNE. He should therefore finish later on Sunday or maybe early Monday in 12th place.

Finishing Positions at 12:00 hrs 17 Feb 2017

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37 hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3rd Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - Finished 19:40 hrs UTC 23 Jan 2017

4th Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - Finished at 14:47 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

5th Yann Elies on Quigunnier - Finished at 16:13 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

6th Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - Finished at 17:43 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

7th Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - Fiished at 07:47 hrs UTC 2 Feb 2017

8th Nandor Fa on Spirit of Hungary - Finished at 11:54 hrs UTC 08 Feb 2017

9th Eric Bellion on Commeunseulhomme - Finished at 16:58 hrs UTC 13 Feb 2017

10th Arnaud Boissieres on La Mia Caline - Finished at 08:26 hrs UTC 17 Feb 2017

11th Fabrice Amedeo on Newrest-Matmut - DTF 120 nm

12th Alan Roura on La Fabrique - DTF 462 nm

13th Conrad Coleman on Foresight Natural Energy - DTF 590 nm (Jury Rig)

Fleet spread is now 3,392 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

17 February 2017 12:56 GMT