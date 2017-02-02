Vendee Globe - Colman makes positive progress

Conrad Coleman's Jury Rig - Click image for a larger image

The Vendée Globe skipper whose Foresight Natural Energy was dismasted last Friday night reported that he had set part of his mainsail and was planning also to fashion a foresail as well.

He had made around 40 miles in a north westerly direction since Wednesday but his biggest problem is lack of wind.

It is believed he is heading west and north to try and hook into some stronger downwind and reaching conditions which would hopefully allow the Kiwi skipper to quicker speeds towards Les Sables d'Olonne, 690 miles to his north east.

Colman now has a working computer and has been able to send some test e-mails.

Sailing at angles closer than 90 deg to the wind is not really ideal. Under his jury rig, the ideal is moderate winds at an angle of greater than 90 degrees.

Colman is likely to avoid the southern part of the Bay of Biscay where the wind will be light and blowing from the East from Saturday.

It looks more likely that he would sail northward to position himself north of the Azores high and the associated ridge.

He could then sail in westerly winds which will strengthen over the next few days and will push him towards the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne by the end of next week.

Meanwhile Arnaud Boissières had less than 80 miles to make to the finish line off his home port of Les Sables d'Olonne.

In 11th place now Fabrice Amedeo is 300 miles behind Boissières and is due to finsih Saturday evening.

Moving into 12th place Alan Roura will sail a more northerly course but should have wind through the weekend which now means the race's youngest skipper can finish late Sunday.

G New

16 February 2017 9:58 GMT