Vendee Globe - Kiwi Conrad Colman sets jury rig

Click image for a larger image

From Conrad Colman Ocean Racing:

Conrad has made some reinforcements in the boom to make sure the repair holds. He's happy with his work.

He's finished working on the rigging and is starting to cut the bottom of his mainsail that he saved after the dismasting so that it can be used as "a mainsail" on the boom with his storm jib.

He'll work during the night to try to make the most of the favourable weather that should push him in the right direction until Friday at least.

Conrad is tired but he's in good spirits!

Bellion took 99 days 4 hrs 56 mins for his actual 28,048 miles route, averaging 11.78 kts.

He is the first ‘rookie' solo skipper – someone who had never before started the Vendée Globe - to complete this eighth edition of the solo round the world race.

Finishing Positions at 22:00 hrs 13 Feb 2017

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37 hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3rd Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - Finished 19:40 hrs UTC 23 Jan 2017

4th Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - Finished at 14:47 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

5th Yann Elies on Quigunnier - Finished at 16:13 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

6th Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - Finished at 17:43 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

7th Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - Fiished at 07:47 hrs UTC 2 Feb 2017

8th Nandor Fa on Spirit of Hungary - Finished at 11:54 hrs UTC 08 Feb 2017

9th Eric Bellion on Commeunseulhomme - Finished at 16:58 hrs UTC 13 Feb 2017

10th Arnaud Boissieres on La Mia Caline - DTF 591 nm

11th Conrad Coleman on Foresight Natural Energy - DTF 718 nm (Dismasted)

Fleet spread is now 4,099 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

13 February 2017 22:22 GMT