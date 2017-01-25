Vendee Globe - Colman attempts to set Jury Rig

Image Colman, Foresight Energy after demasting - Click image for a larger image

Winds should ease off progressively for Colman today but it remains extremely difficult on board with big seas and 25-30kts of wind.

Colman was able to get on deck this saturday morning to assess the situation after being dismasted Friday night.

He had no choice but to cut free the mainsail and the mast to avoid damaging the boat, but the head sails and the boom were saved but not without some damage to the boom.

Image Colman, Foresight Energy after demasting - Click image for a larger image

Right now the the sea state is too bad to work on putting a jury rig in place but Colman and his team are working hard on solutions as to how best to fix the boom and to proceed thereafter.

The boom has to be repaired first before deciding the best way to set it as a replacement mast to establish a jury rig.

Eric Bellion who tacked Saturday afternoon, is sailing SE under headsail only towards the north coast of Spain as he battles upwind.

Bellion still has a problem with his main halyard. His aim is to try and sort it later today if the wind eases, but presently he is making fair progress.

He will still have 35kts from the SE late this afternoon if he crosses towards the centre of the low pressure.

As it stands he still has around 36 hours of racing to get to Les Sables d'Olonne, although this is obviously dependent on what sail configuration he can manage to set.

Finishing Positions at 12:00 hrs 12 Feb 2017

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37 hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3rd Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - Finished 19:40 hrs UTC 23 Jan 2017

4th Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - Finished at 14:47 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

5th Yann Elies on Quigunnier - Finished at 16:13 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

6th Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - Finished at 17:43 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

7th Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - Fiished at 07:47 hrs UTC 2 Feb 2017

8th Nandor Fa on Spirit of Hungary - Finished at 11:54 hrs UTC 08 Feb 2017

9th Eric Bellion on Commeunseulhomme - DTF 291 nm

10th Conrad Coleman on Foresight Natural Energy - DTF 790 nm (Dismasted)

Fleet spread is now 4,368 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

12 February 2017 12:59 GMT