Choose Category
All
Dinghy
Offshore
Keelboat
Multihull
America's Cup
Matchrace
Louis Vuitton
Boards
Volvo
Weekend
News
Results
Olympic
Paralympic
Home
>
Offshore
Offshore
Tweet
Vendee Globe - Homecoming for Alex Thomson
Alex Thomson returned to his home port of Gosport to a fantastic turn out both on the water and on the shore despite cold snowy conditions.
Click image for a larger image
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
G New
11 February 2017 21:22 GMT
Related articles
Vendee Globe - Homecoming for Alex Thomson
11 February 2017 21:22
Vendee Globe - Imoca Foresight Natural Energy dismasted
11 February 2017 9:59
Thomson returns to home port Saturday
10 February 2017 23:14
Vendee Globe - Nandor Fa on Spirit of Hungary finishes 8th
8 February 2017 21:08
VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation arrives in Barbados
8 February 2017 15:09
A swell day to complete the Superyacht Challenge
6 February 2017 15:14
Superyacht Challenge - Spectacular day 2
5 February 2017 14:16
Superyacht Challenge - Spectacular day one in Antigua
4 February 2017 15:56
Vendee Globe - Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee finishes 7th
2 February 2017 7:51
Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT claims Jules Verne Trophy
26 January 2017 9:12
Vendee Globe - Along come three Vendee Globe finishers
25 January 2017 18:10
IDEC SPORT is starting the final stretch
24 January 2017 19:08
Latest
Tweets by @sailweb
News Ticker & RSS Feeds
Click for details of how to place a free News Ticker on your site.
UK Hosted
Copyright 1996 - 2016 www.sailweb.co.uk
Contact
Advertising