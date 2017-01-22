Thomson returns to home port Saturday

Click image for a larger image

Thomson, who finished a close second in the Vendee Globe solo non-stop round the world yacht race, will arrive back to his home town of Gosport on Saturday 11 February.

Sailing the 60ft Hugo Boss, Thomson will conduct a 'parade of sail' starting at Spitbank Fort in the Solent at 10.15 am then sail into Portsmouth Harbour to berth at the Gosport ferry terminal.

There to great him will be Lynn Hook, the Mayor of Gosport, in a civic reception to be held at the Falkland Gardens at 11.20 am.

Alex Thomson, sailing Hugo Boss, finished the Vendée Globe solo round the world yacht race in second-place after 74 days 19 hours 35 minutes and 15 seconds at sea, making him the second-fastest skipper ever in the history of the race.

He was 15h 59min 29s behind race winner Armel Le Cléac'h who finished in a time of 74 days, 3 hours and 35 minutes, a new race record.

Thomson covered 27,636 nm averaging 15.39 knots knots during the race, which began from Les Sables d'Olonne on November 6 last year.

8 February 2017 12:51 GMT