Offshore
 

Superyacht Challenge - Spectacular day 2

Conditions mellowed somewhat for the second day of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua, compared to the opening day's surfing festival.

Click image for a larger image

Day Two was the powerplay, with two of the four races taking place.

In the Buccaneers Class, Acadia and Kawil shared a win each to set up a big finale tomorrow.

In the Corsairs Class, Spiip now has a three point cushion, but with no discard, the class is far from over.

Buccaneers 2nd race

Acadia was first to the bottom mark and extended in clear air, while Zig Zag and several other yachts were caught by the traffic from the faster boats in the Corsairs Class.

Kawil took the gun, by just 15 seconds. However, after ORCsy time correction, Acadia was the winner.

Buccaneers 3rd race
Acadia crossed the line just in front of Kawil to take the gun and the win after ORCsy time correction. Oyster 82, Zig Zag was third.

Corsairs race 2

Adela was an impressive sight at full pace reaching across the line to hold the lead at the bottom mark.

However on the second leg, Spiip showed her prowess upwind passing Adela and on the approach to Nelson's, Adela tacked away.

Nilaya and Danneskjold managed to get past Adela at the penultimate mark. However, Nilaya retired shortly after racing, promoting Danneskjold to second place, and Elfje to third.

Corsairs race 3
The twin mastered schooner Adela held the lead on the water right up until the penultimate mark. However, Adela was no match for the powerful sloops on the short tacking beat to finish.

Nilaya took the race win by the finest of margins from Spiip with the 105ft sloop Danneskjold third.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
5 February 2017 14:16 GMT

Related articles

VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation arrives in Barbados 5 February 2017 16:32
Superyacht Challenge - Spectacular day 2 5 February 2017 14:16
Superyacht Challenge - Spectacular day one in Antigua 4 February 2017 15:56
Vendee Globe - Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee finishes 7th 2 February 2017 7:51
Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT claims Jules Verne Trophy 26 January 2017 9:12
Vendee Globe - Along come three Vendee Globe finishers 25 January 2017 18:10
IDEC SPORT is starting the final stretch 24 January 2017 19:08
Vendee Globe - Jeremie Beyou takes 3rd podium spot 23 January 2017 22:14
Foiling Moth takes line honours at Round Barbados Race 23 January 2017 6:04
Vendee Globe - Race is on for podium place 22 January 2017 9:17
Quantum Racing and Hot Mess named Boat of the Week 21 January 2017 15:01
IDEC SPORT clocks-up another record 21 January 2017 14:36


Latest






















UK Hosted