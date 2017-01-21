Superyacht Challenge - Spectacular day 2

Click image for a larger image

Day Two was the powerplay, with two of the four races taking place.

In the Buccaneers Class, Acadia and Kawil shared a win each to set up a big finale tomorrow.

In the Corsairs Class, Spiip now has a three point cushion, but with no discard, the class is far from over.

Buccaneers 2nd race

Acadia was first to the bottom mark and extended in clear air, while Zig Zag and several other yachts were caught by the traffic from the faster boats in the Corsairs Class.

Kawil took the gun, by just 15 seconds. However, after ORCsy time correction, Acadia was the winner.

Buccaneers 3rd race

Acadia crossed the line just in front of Kawil to take the gun and the win after ORCsy time correction. Oyster 82, Zig Zag was third.

Corsairs race 2

Adela was an impressive sight at full pace reaching across the line to hold the lead at the bottom mark.

However on the second leg, Spiip showed her prowess upwind passing Adela and on the approach to Nelson's, Adela tacked away.

Nilaya and Danneskjold managed to get past Adela at the penultimate mark. However, Nilaya retired shortly after racing, promoting Danneskjold to second place, and Elfje to third.

Corsairs race 3

The twin mastered schooner Adela held the lead on the water right up until the penultimate mark. However, Adela was no match for the powerful sloops on the short tacking beat to finish.

Nilaya took the race win by the finest of margins from Spiip with the 105ft sloop Danneskjold third.

G New

5 February 2017 14:16 GMT