Superyacht Challenge - Spectacular day one in Antigua

Topping out at 20 knots of boat speed, the 112 Baltic Nilaya was the winner of the Corsairs Class and 112ft Sparkman Stephens Kawil was victorious in the Buccaneers.

The race committee set a course of just over 20 miles, taking in all angles of sail.

Starting at three minute intervals, each of the magnificent superyachts set off in pursuit of a top performance.

Buccaneers

For the beat to finish, Kawil covered Acadia from the front to take the gun after two and a half hours of exhilarating close racing.

After ORCsy time correction, 112ft Sparkman Stephens sloop Kawi was the winner from 90ft classic sloop Acadia with Oyster 82, Zig Zag taking third.

Corsairs

The 112ft Baltic Nilaya was last to go in the staggered start but finished ahead of the entire fleet to win the first race in the Corsairs class.

Spiip was the runner up ahead of Danneskjold. Adela was fourth, missing the podium by less than a minute after time correction.

The Superyacht Challenge is held in Antigua in late January or early February when yachts in excess of 80 feet are invited to participate in an exciting, friendly event.

G New

4 February 2017 15:56 GMT