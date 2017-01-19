Offshore
 

Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT claims Jules Verne Trophy

The Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT sailed by Francis Joyon, Clément Surtel, Alex Pella, Bernard Stamm, Gwénolé Gahinet and Sébastien Audigane claimed the Jules Verne Trophy for the outright round the world sailing record.

Click image for a larger image

IDEC SPORT crossed the finish at 07:49hrs UTC on Thursday 26 January 2017.

Francis Joyon and his crew sailed the 22,461 theoretical miles in 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds, at an average speed of 22.84 knots.

Out on the water, they actually sailed 26,412 miles at an average speed of 26.85 knots.

They shattered the previous record set by Loïck Peyron and the crew of the maxi trimaran Banque Populaire V by 4 days, 14 hours, 12 minutes and 23 seconds.

During this round the world voyage, they smashed no fewer than six intermediate records at Cape Leeuwin, off Tasmania, on the International Date Line, at Cape Horn, at the Equator and off Ushant.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
26 January 2017 9:12 GMT

Related articles

Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT claims Jules Verne Trophy 26 January 2017 9:12
Vendee Globe - Along come three Vendee Globe finishers 25 January 2017 18:10
IDEC SPORT is starting the final stretch 24 January 2017 19:08
Vendee Globe - Jeremie Beyou takes 3rd podium spot 23 January 2017 22:14
Foiling Moth takes line honours at Round Barbados Race 23 January 2017 6:04
Vendee Globe - Race is on for podium place 22 January 2017 9:17
Quantum Racing and Hot Mess named Boat of the Week 21 January 2017 15:01
IDEC SPORT clocks-up another record 21 January 2017 14:36
Alex Thomson finishes Vendee Globe 20 January 2017 22:39
52 Super Series heading for tight finish at Key West 20 January 2017 16:56
Armel Le Cléac'h wins the Vendée Globe 19 January 2017 17:21
RORC Caribbean 600 - 70 yachts expected to take part 19 January 2017 12:55


Latest






















UK Hosted