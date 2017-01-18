Vendee Globe - Along come three Vendee Globe finishers

Click image for a larger image

Vendée Globe history was made Wednesday when three solo skippers crossed the finish line at one after the other within three hours of each other.

The closest finish between a trio of boats since the solo non stop around the world race was first contested in 1989.

Jean Pierre Dick crossed the finish line at 13:47:45 hrs UTC to secure fourth place for the second consecutive time.

Yann Eliès exorcised the ghosts of his horrific 2008-9 accident when he broke the finish line at the Nouch Buoy to complete the Vendée Globe for the first time at 15:13:09 hrs UTC, one hour and 25 minutes after Dick.

In fifth place Eliès’ Quéguiner-Leucemie Espoir is the first IMOCA configured with straight daggerboards as opposed to the new generation foils.

One hour and 30 minutes later, at 16:43:54 hrs Jean Le Cam brought his Finistère Mer Vent across the finish line to take sixth place.

The Stats:

4. Jean Pierre Dick, St Michel-Virbac, Elapsed Time 80d 01h 45m 45s, +5d 22h 09m 59s after first, average 12.75kts on theoretical route of 24,499.52NMs. Sailed 27,857.09NMs at average of 14.5kts

5 Yann Elies, Quéguiner-Leucemie Espoir, Elapsed Time 80d 03h 11m 09s, +5d 23h 35m 23s, +1h 25m 24s after fourth. 12.74kts average on theoretical course. Sailed 27,138.58NMs at 14.11ktrs

6 Jean Le Cam, Finistere Mer Vent, Elapsed Time 80d 04h 41m 54s, +6d 01h 06m 08s after first, +1h30m45s after 5th, 12.73kts on theoretical course. Sailed 27,114.91Nms at average 14.1kts.

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Wednesday:

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37 hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3rd Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - Finished 19:40 hrs UTC 23 Jan 2017

4th Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - Finished at 14:47 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

5th Yann Elies on Quigunnier - Finished at 16:13 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

6th Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - Finished at 17:43 hrs UTC 25 Jan 2017

Fleet spread is now 8,072 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

G New

25 January 2017 18:10 GMT