IDEC SPORT is starting the final stretch

With 1,300 miles to go to the finish, IDEC SPORT is sailing smoothly on the North Atlantic swell under mainsail and gennaker in a 25-knot SSW'ly air stream.

Approaching the Azores, everything is falling into place to allow them to continue to keep up the pace all the way to the coast of Brittany, as they sail practically on the direct route, clocking up miles in the most efficient way.

“At the moment, what counts is going fast all the time to stay ahead of the front,” confirmed Francis Joyon, who is right to feel confident about what lies ahead.

“We may have to change tack at some point. We'll see. We'll be passing quite close to Cape Finisterre before crossing the Bay of Biscay with the wind and the seas on the beam.”

IDEC Sport is now expected on Thursday morning in Brest after forty days of racing against the clock, as they enter the final phase of the Jules Verne Trophy attempt.

24 January 2017 18:11 GMT