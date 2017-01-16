Vendee Globe - Jeremie Beyou takes 3rd podium spot

Click image for a larger image

The 40-year old sailor who was forced out of the 2008-9 race and the 2012-13 race during the first weeks of both with different technical problems, completed the non-stop solo round the world race for the first time today after 78 days 6 hrs 38 mins and 40 secs.

Beyou was always there ready to pounce behind the two frontrunners. He showed good all-round speed with his older, 2010 boat which was retro-fitted with foils.

The Breton skipper achieved his goal by making it to third place and so all three top places in this race are taken by foil assisted VPLP-Verdier designs.

Beyou has held on to the third place all the way to the finish and was never really under threat from the three skippers several hundred miles behind him - Jean-Pierre Dick, Yann Eliès and Jean le Cam.

LEADING POSITIONS at 22:00 hrs UTC Monday:

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37 hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3rd Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - Finished 19:40 hrs UTC 23 Jan 2017

4. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTF 447 nm

5. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 513 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 551 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,491 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,437 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

G New

23 January 2017 22:14 GMT