Foiling Moth takes line honours at Round Barbados Race

Andy Budgen, sailing a Mach 2 International Moth Nano Project, completed the 60 nm Mount Gay Round Barbados Race at a record pace of 4 hours 23 min 18 secs.

Budgen established the Absolute Foiling Monohull record.

He also broke his own personal record time from a few years ago when he sailed his VO70 Monster Project into the record books for the Absolute Monohull Record.

There was only one Absolute record broken this year (the Singlehanded Monohull record) and that went to Andreas Berg from Germany, aboard his Dufour 44 Luna in 8 hours, 7 minutes, 31 seconds.

The wind was generally light from the east-north-east, reaching no more that 12-15kts so it was never going to be a big record breaking day.

But those who took part raced hard for a chance to smash one of the 14 records up for grabs, all of which offered a chance to win the skipper’s weight in Mount Gay Rum.

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
23 January 2017 6:04 GMT

