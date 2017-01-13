Quantum Racing and Hot Mess named Boat of the Week

Click image for a larger image

Quantum Racing was placed sixth in the pro-laden class at mid-week, 8 points off the lead. But they battled back with a 2-1-1 over the final three races to claim victory by 6 points over Harm Müller Speers’ Platoon from Germany, the early series leader.

The Corinthian Boat of the Week was awarded to Rob Britts’ Hot Mess, which finished 15th in the J/70 Class.

Tim Healy’s New England Ropes won the 42 strong J/70 Class, the largest class at race week.

New England Ropes finished 11 points ahead of Marty Kullman’s second-placed New Wave, which won a tiebreaker for second over Carlo Alberini’s Calvi Network from Italy.

In the ORC Class, J.D. Hill’s Second Star (J/122) fended off Alex Sastre’s High Noise (Italia Yachts 9.98m) for the victory.

Peter Wagner’s Skeleton Key won the J/111 Class for a second consecutive year with the low score of 25 points.

Nigel Brownett’s Hogfish Racing wrapped up the Flying Tiger 7.5m Class with its 8th win in 10 races for the low score of 14 points.

The Sailing World Youth Trophy, for the crew with the youngest average age, was presented to Gannon Troutman’s Pied Piper, which placed 12th in the J/70 Class.

The 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week saw the seven racing classes complete 10 or 12 races, all as scheduled. The Performance Cruising Class also completed five races, as scheduled.



Gerald New - Sailweb

21 January 2017 15:01 GMT