Offshore
 

Quantum Racing and Hot Mess named Boat of the Week

By winning the final race of the 52 Super Series and with it the class championship, Doug De Vos’ Quantum Racing was awarded Boat of the Week at Key West.

Click image for a larger image

Quantum Racing was placed sixth in the pro-laden class at mid-week, 8 points off the lead. But they battled back with a 2-1-1 over the final three races to claim victory by 6 points over Harm Müller Speers’ Platoon from Germany, the early series leader.

The Corinthian Boat of the Week was awarded to Rob Britts’ Hot Mess, which finished 15th in the J/70 Class.

Tim Healy’s New England Ropes won the 42 strong J/70 Class, the largest class at race week.

New England Ropes finished 11 points ahead of Marty Kullman’s second-placed New Wave, which won a tiebreaker for second over Carlo Alberini’s Calvi Network from Italy.

In the ORC Class, J.D. Hill’s Second Star (J/122) fended off Alex Sastre’s High Noise (Italia Yachts 9.98m) for the victory.

Peter Wagner’s Skeleton Key won the J/111 Class for a second consecutive year with the low score of 25 points.

Nigel Brownett’s Hogfish Racing wrapped up the Flying Tiger 7.5m Class with its 8th win in 10 races for the low score of 14 points.

Full final results here

The Sailing World Youth Trophy, for the crew with the youngest average age, was presented to Gannon Troutman’s Pied Piper, which placed 12th in the J/70 Class.

The 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week saw the seven racing classes complete 10 or 12 races, all as scheduled. The Performance Cruising Class also completed five races, as scheduled.

Gerald New - Sailweb
21 January 2017 15:01 GMT

Related articles

Quantum Racing and Hot Mess named Boat of the Week 21 January 2017 15:01
IDEC SPORT clocks-up another record 21 January 2017 14:36
Alex Thomson finishes Vendee Globe 20 January 2017 22:39
52 Super Series heading for tight finish at Key West 20 January 2017 16:56
Armel Le Cléac'h wins the Vendée Globe 19 January 2017 17:21
RORC Caribbean 600 - 70 yachts expected to take part 19 January 2017 12:55
Vendee Globe - Armel Le Cléac'h is first to tack 18 January 2017 18:32
Round the Island Race entry opens 27 January 17 January 2017 12:54
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h breaks 1000 nm barrier 16 January 2017 6:06
Vendee Globe - Leaders back up to speed for final stage 15 January 2017 9:23
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h stems the bleed of miles 14 January 2017 14:23
Vendee Globe - TIme running out for Thomson 13 January 2017 6:04


Latest






















UK Hosted