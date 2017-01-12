52 Super Series heading for tight finish at Key West

Ergin Imre’s Provezza crew go into the one race final day showdown holding a two points cushion over three boats all locked up on the same points tally.

Two races were sailed in light SE’ly breezes today. After a three race 24pt ‘black Wednesday’ which ballasted their Key West title hopes heavily downwards, Quantum Racing fought back with a 2,1 today to earn a share of the three way tie with Azzurra and Platoon, all two points behind Provezza.

And Niklas Zennström’s Rán Racing are only one point behind them. Five boats go into the Friday finale within three points of the lead.

Breezes for the one race showdown are expected to be slightly steadier, perhaps up to 10-11kts, but the team that emerges with the Key West title will take huge satisfaction from winning the most open, competitive and closely fought regatta for many years on the 52 SUPER SERIES.

52 Super Series - After 9 races (One Design - 11 Boats)

1. Provezza IX, TUR1212, V. Ergin IMRE - 8 -9 -2 -2 -4 -5 -2 -5 -3 ; 40pts

2. Quantum Racing, USA52015, Doug DeVos - 3 -7 -4 -1 -8 -7 -9 -2 -1 ; 42pts

3. Platoon, GER52, Harm Müller Spreer - 1 -1 -6 -6 -10 -2 -5 -3 -8 ; 42pts

4. Azzurra, ITA280, Alberto & Pablo Roemmers - 6 -2 -3 -8 -2 -6 -4 -6 -5 ; 42pts

5. Rán, SWE52, Niklas Zennstrom - 4 -6 -9 -4 -3 -4 -6 -1 -6 ; 43pts

6. Interlodge V, USA5210, Austin and Gwen Fragomen - 5 -8 -11 -5 -1 -1 -8 -7 -2 ; 48pts

J 111 (One Design - 9 Boats)

1. Skeleton Key, USA115, Peter Wagner - 8 -3 -1 -1 -4 -1 -3 -2 -1 ; 24pts

2. Spaceman Spiff, USA93, Rob Ruhlman - 1 -2 -2 -2 -1 -3 -9 -3 -5 ; 28pts

3. Shamrock, USA61666, Jeffrey Davis - 3 -1 -3 -6 -2 -5 -1 -4 -4 ; 29pts

4. Velocity, USA008, Martin Roesch - 2 -5 -4 -7 -6 -4 -2 -1 -2 ; 33pts

5. Utah, USA90, Bradley Faber - 5 -8 -7 -3 -3 -7 -6 -5 -3 ; 47pts

6. Wicked 2.0, USA30, Douglas Curtiss - 7 -4 -9 -5 -5 -2 -7 -6 -7 ; 52pts

J 70 (One Design - 42 Boats)

1. New England Ropes, USA2, Tim Healy - 4 -6 -8 -2 -3 -3 -3 -3 -2 -9 -7 ; 50pts

2. Calvi Network, ITA456, Carlo Alberini - 3 -2 -1 -1 -2 -5 -4 -2 -13 -4 -22 ; 59pts

3. New Wave, USA246, Martin Kullman - 2 -8 -12 -13 -1 -7 -1 -1 -3 -6 -11 ; 65pts

4. Savasana, USA96, Brian Keane - 6 -3 -13 -11 -7 -9 -10 -8 -6 -5 -1 ; 79pts

5. Catapult, USA187, Joel Ronning - 14 -1 -15 -3 -13 -2 -2 -7 -7 -12 -5 ; 81pts

6. Relative Obscurity, USA49, Peter Duncan - 5 -7 -3 -6 -12 -4 -21 -5 -1 -8 -12 ; 84pts

CC 30 (One Design - 5 Boats)

1. Extreme2, USA30009, Dan Cheresh - 1 -1 -1 -1 -3 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -3 ; 15pts

2. RoXanne, USA30025, Kip Meadows - 2 -4 -2 -3 -1 -4 -4 -3 -3 -3 -2 ; 31pts

3. Flying Jenny, USA30014, Sandra Askew - 4 -3 -4 -2 -4 -3 -2 -2 -2 -2 -5 ; 33pts

4. Don't Panic, USA30026, Julian Mann - 3 -2 -5 -4 -2 -2 -3 -4 -4 -5 -1 ; 35pts

5. Anema & Core, USA30024, Ennio Staffini - 5 -5 -3 -5 -5 -5 -5 -5 -5 -4 -4 ; 51pts

Flying Tiger 7.5m (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. Hogfish Racing - Accessibil-IT, 1, Nigel Brownett - 1 -2 -1 -1 -1 -4 -1 -1 -1 ; 13pts

2. 04, , Brian Tyrell - 2 -1 -3 -3 -2 -1 -3 -2 -4 ; 21pts

3. 02, 02, David / Graham Brockbank / Shivers - 3 -3 -4 -5 -3 -3 -4 -6 -5 ; 36pts

4. 10 - EASY TIGER, 10, Rachel Bryer - 8 -8 -2 -2 -4 -2 -2 -4 -6 ; 38pts

5. 05, , Guy Williams - 5 -4 -5 -4 -5 -6 -5 -5 -2 ; 41pts

6. 06, , Dave Reddaway - 4 -6 -7 -7 -6 -5 -6 -3 -3 ; 47pts

7. 03, 03, Andre Bakker - 6 -5 -6 -6 -7 -7 -7 -7 -7 ; 58pts

J 88 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. Hijinks, USA27, Laura Weyler - 1 -2 -1 -1 -1 -1 -6 -3 -3 ; 19pts

2. Wings, USA80, Mike Bruno - 2 -5 -3 -2 -5 -2 -7 -2 -2 ; 30pts

3. Spaceman Spiff, USA15, Ryan Ruhlman - 3 -1 -2 -5 -3 -5 -4 -5 -5 ; 33pts

4. Courageous, USA77, Gary Panariello - 4 -6 -4 -3 -4 -4 -3 -1 -7 ; 36pts

5. Deviation , USA24, Iris Vogel - 6 -3 -5 -4 -7 -7 -2 -4 -1 ; 39pts

6. Touch2Play Racing, CAN56, Rob Butler - 5 -4 -6 -6 -2 -6 -1 -6 -4 ; 40pts

7. Easy Eights, USA2, Joseph / Jeffrey Pawlowski - 7 -7 -7 -7 -6 -3 -5 -7 -6 ; 55pts

1. Second Star, USA74, J.D. Hill - 1 -2 -2 -4 -1 -1 -2.5 -3 -5 ; 21.5pts

2. High Noise, USA6, Alex Sastre - 4 -4 -3 -1 -2 -3 -2.5 -1 -2 ; 22.5pts

3. Kenai, GBR5598T, Chris and Karen Lewis - 2 -1 -1 -3 -8 -7 -4 -2 -3 ; 31pts

4. Sitella, USA99, Ian Hill - 3 -3 -5 -2 -3 -2 -5 -5 -4 ; 32pts

5. Cool Breeze, USA60432, John Cooper - 6 -5 -4 -5 -4 -4 -1 -4 -1 ; 34pts

6. The Asylum, USA673, Jon Weglarz - 7 -7 -6 -6 -5 -6 -8 -7 -7 ; 59pts

Performance Cruising (ORC - 4 Boats)

1. White Rhino, USA52821, Todd Stuart - 1 -1 -1 -1 ; 4pts

2. Grateful Red, USA42, Ken Johnson - 5 -2 -3 -2 ; 12pts

3. Island Flyer, USA96, Denny Manrique - 2 -5 -2 -3 ; 12pts

4. SolAire, USA53, Christian Haas - 5 -5 -5 -5 ; 20pts

Multihulls (PHRF - 2 Boats)

1. Arethusa, USA61006, Phil Lotz - 3 -3 -1 -3 ; 10pts

2. Flight Simulator II, USA13, Tom Reese - 3 -3 -3 -3 ; 12pts





G New

20 January 2017 16:56 GMT