Alex Thomson finishes Vendee Globe

Thomson, from Gosport on the south coast of the UK , crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 07:37hrs UTC today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss.

He was 15h 59min 29s behind race winner Armel Le Cléac'h who finished in a time of 74 days, 3 hours and 35 minutes, a new race record.

Thomson covered 27,636 nm averaging 15.39 knots knots during the race, which began from Les Sables d'Olonne on November 6 last year.

The race, which was founded in 1989, follows the 'clipper route' around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, Australia's Cape Leeuwin and South America's Cape Horn.

3rd Jérémie Beyou is expected to cross the finish line on Monday morning (23 January).

LEADING POSITIONS at 12:00 hrs UTC Friday:

1st Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017

2nd Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss -Finished at 07:37hrs UTC 20 Jan 2017

3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTF 524 nm - sailing at 9 knots

4. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,210 nm

5. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,220 nm

6. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,233 nm

7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,468 nm

Fleet spread is now 8,7288 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

20 January 2017 7:58 GMT