Offshore
 

Armel Le Cléac'h wins the Vendée Globe

Armel Le Cléac'h has won the Vendée Globe, setting a new record for the solo non-stop round the world race in the process.

Click image for a larger image

His time sets a new record for the race of 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds at sea on his 60ft racing yacht Banque Populaire VIII.

Le Cléac'h, the runner-up in the 2008-09 and 2012-13 editions of the Vendée Globe, covered 24,499.52 nm at an average speed of 13.77 knots during the race, which began from Les Sables d'Olonne on November 6 last year.

Second-placed Alex Thomson is expected to cross the finish line on Hugo Boss, Friday morning at around 04:00hrs UTC.

LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Thursday:

1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTF 101 nm - sailing at 11 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 583 nm - sailing at 19 knots
4. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,854 nm
5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,865 nm
6. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,874 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,941 nm

Fleet spread is now 9,382 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.

Eleven have now retired from the race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
19 January 2017 17:21 GMT

Related articles

Armel Le Cléac'h wins the Vendée Globe 19 January 2017 17:21
RORC Caribbean 600 - 70 yachts expected to take part 19 January 2017 12:55
Vendee Globe - Armel Le Cléac'h is first to tack 18 January 2017 18:32
Round the Island Race entry opens 27 January 17 January 2017 12:54
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h breaks 1000 nm barrier 16 January 2017 6:06
Vendee Globe - Leaders back up to speed for final stage 15 January 2017 9:23
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h stems the bleed of miles 14 January 2017 14:23
Vendee Globe - TIme running out for Thomson 13 January 2017 6:04
IDEC SPORT sets new record at Cape Horn 12 January 2017 19:04
Vendee Globe - The game is afoot 12 January 2017 17:29
Dame Ellen MacArthur announces Round Britain project 11 January 2017 18:33
Vendee Globe - Le Cléac’h stretches lead 11 January 2017 5:56


Latest






















UK Hosted