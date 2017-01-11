Armel Le Cléac'h wins the Vendée Globe

Armel Le Cléac'h has won the Vendée Globe, setting a new record for the solo non-stop round the world race in the process.
His time sets a new record for the race of 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds at sea on his 60ft racing yacht Banque Populaire VIII.
Le Cléac'h, the runner-up in the 2008-09 and 2012-13 editions of the Vendée Globe, covered 24,499.52 nm at an average speed of 13.77 knots during the race, which began from Les Sables d'Olonne on November 6 last year.
Second-placed Alex Thomson is expected to cross the finish line on Hugo Boss, Friday morning at around 04:00hrs UTC.
LEADING POSITIONS at 18:00 hrs UTC Thursday:
1. Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire - Finished 15:37 hrs UTC 19 Jan 2017
2. Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss - DTF 101 nm - sailing at 11 knots
3. Jeremie Beyou on Maitre Coq - DTL 583 nm - sailing at 19 knots
4. Yann Elies on Quigunnier - DTL 1,854 nm
5. Jean Le Cam on Finistere Mer Vent - DTL 1,865 nm
6. Jean-Pierre Dick on StMichel-Virbac - DTL 1,874 nm
7. Louis Burton on Bureau Vallee - DTL 2,941 nm
Fleet spread is now 9,382 nm back to Sebastien Destremau in 18th.
Eleven have now retired from the race.
