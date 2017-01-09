RORC Caribbean 600 - 70 yachts expected to take part

George Sakellaris, Maxi72 Proteus - Click image for a larger image

American yachts have had a winning streak in this classic offshore race, winning five out of eight editions of the 600-miler, starting and finishing in Antigua.

And with 16 entries this year, the largest number of American boats ever seen on the race course, they will be favourites, for both line honours and the overall win again.

15 Maxi yachts have already entered the RORC Caribbean 600, including American Maxi, Rambler 88 skippered by George David from New York.

In 2011, George David's Rambler 100 scorched round the track in a time of 40 hours 20 minutes 02 seconds setting the monohull race record and winning the race overall.

This year, George David's Rambler 88, although smaller than his previous Rambler 100, will be hoping for the right conditions to better the race record.

Two American owned boats, that on recent results must be regarded as joint favourites, are the highly tuned and professionally sailed Maxi 72's, Proteus and Bella Mente.

George Sakellaris from Massachusetts, USA has won the race twice before and will hope to be the first team to retain the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy and win the race for a third time.

Over 900 sailors from 24 different countries are anticipated to take part in the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600.

